Sarah Sjostrom’s 14-Year Gap Between Individual World Records Is The Biggest In History

On the penultimate day of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom set a new world record during the women’s 50 freestyle semifinal with a time of 23.61, surpassing her own 2017 standard by 0.06.

The next day, she won the gold medal, just 0.01 off her performance from the previous day.

The fact that Sjostrom’s previous world record was from 2017, six years ago, already attests to her longevity at a high level.

This becomes more evident when we remember that her first world record was set 14 years ago, in 2009 – in the 100 butterfly, at the World Championships held in Rome. At the time, she was only 15 years old.

This brings up a question: has there been another swimmer who has broken world records across such a long time interval?

The answer: in long course meters, in individual events, no. Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the list of the swimmers with the biggest time intervals between their first and last world records.

In fact, Sjostrom tops the list hands down. In second place, we have another swimmer who set a world record in Fukuoka: Lithiania’s Ruta Meylutite. She set her first world record during the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, which means she set her first and last world records 10 years and 1 day apart.

If the list included only world records broken in the same race, America’s Adolph Kiefer would lead, as his first and last world records were set in the 200 backstroke, 8 years apart.

The list is interesting, as it brings some of the great names in the history of swimming: Michael Phelps, Duke Kahanamoku, Dawn Fraser, Franziska van Almsick, Murray Rose, Jenny Thompson, Aaron Peirsol and Vladimir Salnikov.

If this ranking also considered world records in short course meters, other names would appear – for example, Therese Alshammar broke world records in 1999 and 2009, that is, ten years apart. But still, in individual events, no one would surpass Sjostrom’s 14 years.

If relay events were included, one swimmer would top Sjostrom: American Dara Torres. She set her first world record, in the 50 free, in 1983. Her last world record came at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, in the 4×100 medley relay. A time interval of 17 years and 238 days.

To overcome Torres, Sjostrom will have to break a world record after March 20, 2027. I wouldn’t