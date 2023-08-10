The 2024 NCAA Division II ‘A’ & ‘B’ Time Standards Have Been Released

The NCAA has released the qualifying times for what it will take to make the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships that will take place from March 12-16, 2024 in Geneva, Ohio at SPIRE Institute.

Overall, the men’s side changed a lot more than the women’s. Only four individual events remained the same on the men’s side compared to 10 on the women’s side. In addition, all of the men’s relay cuts changed while only three of the women’s relay cuts got faster.

Most of the cuts on the men’s side are only a few tenths of a second (with the exception of the distance events). One of the outliers though is the 200 backstroke as that ‘A’ and ‘B’ cut got faster by about eight-tenths of a second. On the women’s side, the four changes were less than a tenth of a second in both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ cuts.

Just like Division I, there is an entry cap to the Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. 157 men are invited and 183 women are invited. Swimmers are automatic qualifiers if they are under the ‘A’ standard. Then, one swimmer is added in each event until the cap is reached.

This past season, Nova Southeastern captured the women’s team title while the University of Indianapolis men won the men’s side of the meet. The NCAA Division II Championships were hosted at SPIRE in 2020, before ultimately being canceled in the middle of the meet due to COVID-19.

Men’s Change in Time Standard

EVENT 2024 A STANDARD 2023 A STANDARD 2022 A STANDARD 2024 B STANDARD 2023 B STANDARD 2022 B STANDARD 50 Free 19.48* 19.63 19.63 20.46* 20.61 20.61 100 Free 43.12* 43.15* 43.26 45.28* 45.31* 45.42 200 Free 1:35.45* 1:35.51 1:35.51 1:40.22* 1:40.29 1:40.29 500 Free 4:21.76 4:21.76 4:21.76 4:34.84 4:34.84 4:34.84 1000 Free 9:02.63* 9:04.45 9:04.45 9:29.76* 9:31.67 9:31.67 1650 Free 15:12.53* 15:14.36* 15:14.61 15:58.15* 16:00.08* 16:00.34 100 Back 46.47* 46.61* 46.86 48.79* 48.94* 49.2 200 Back 1:42.78* 1:43.61* 1:44.22 1:47.92* 1:48.79* 1:49.43 100 Breast 52.91 52.91 52.91 55.56 55.56 55.56 200 Breast 1:55.12 1:55.12 1:55.12 2:00.87 2:00.87 2:00.87 100 Fly 46.45* 46.74 46.74 48.77 49.07 49.07 200 Fly 1:44.66 1:44.66* 1:44.80 1:49.89* 1:49.90* 1:50.04 200 IM 1:45.86* 1:45.93* 1:45.99 1:51.15* 1:51.22* 1:51.29 400 IM 3:48.07* 3:48.97 3:48.97 3:59.48* 4:00.42 4:00.42 200 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 1:20.49* 1:20.84* 1:21.20 400 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 2:58.47* 2:59.27* 2:59.60 800 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 6:35.56* 6:36.42* 6:36.58 200 Medley Relay N/A N/A N/A 1:27.99* 1:28.40* 1:28.65 400 Medley Relay N/A N/A N/A 3:14.86* 3:15.47* 3:16.22

Women’s Change in Time Standard

EVENT 2024 A STANDARD 2023 A STANDARD 2022 A STANDARD 2024 B STANDARD 2023 B STANDARD 2022 B STANDARD 50 Free 22.72* 22.79* 22.8 23.86* 23.93* 23.94 100 Free 49.58* 49.63 49.63 52.06* 52.11 52.11 200 Free 1:47.70 1:47.70 1:47.70 1:53.08 1:53.08 1:53.08 500 Free 4:50.30 4:50.30 4:50.30 5:04.82 5:04.82 5:04.82 1000 Free 9:54.77 9:54.77 9:54.77 10:24.51 10:24.51 10:24.51 1650 Free 16:31.17 16:31.17 16:31.17 17:20.73 17:20.73 17:20.73 100 Back 53.51 53.51* 53.73 56.18 56.18* 56.42 200 Back 1:57.00* 1:57.03 1:57.03 2:02.85* 2:02.88 2:02.88 100 Breast 1:01.03 1:01.03 1:01.03 1:04.08 1:04.08 1:04.08 200 Breast 2:13.06 2:13.06 2:13.06 2:19.71 2:19.71 2:19.71 100 Fly 53.37 53.37 53.37 56.04 56.04 56.04 200 Fly 1:59.30* 1:59.37 1:59.37 2:05.26* 2:05.34 2:05.34 200 IM 1:59.39 1:59.39 1:59.39 2:05.36 2:05.36 2:05.36 400 IM 4:17.69 4:17.69 4:17.69 4:30.57 4:30.57 4:30.57 200 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 1:33.86* 1:34.06 1:34.15 400 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 3:25.19 3:25.19 3:25.35 800 Free Relay N/A N/A N/A 7:29.84 7:29.84 7:29.84 200 Medley Relay N/A N/A N/A 1:42.84* 1:42.98 1:42.98 400 Medley Relay N/A N/A N/A 3:45.49* 3:45.71 3:45.96

*denotes changed time standard