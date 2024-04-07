Ponti Puts Up 1:54.59 200 Fly, Bollin Qualifies For Paris In 100 Back At Swiss Championships

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Livestream

On the heels of his masterful 100m butterfly performance from yesterday and national record-setting 50m fly on day 1, Noe Ponti busted out a big swim in the 200m fly to complete his treble.

Racing on the final day of the 2024 Swiss Championships, 22-year-old Ponti punched a time of 1:54.59 to handily defeat the field. He notched the sole result of the final under the 2:00 barrier, posting the 3rd-fastest time of his young career in the process.

Ponti also easily dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:55.78 needed for Paris, although he already clocked 1:55.39 at last year’s Sette Colli Trophy to earn a bid.

Noe Ponti‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Fly Performances

1:54.20 – 2022 World Championships 1:54.29 – 2022 World Championships 1:54.59 – 2024 Swiss Championships 1:54.75 – 2022 World Championships 1:55.05 – 2020 Olympic Games

Ponti split 25.14/29.13/29.83/30.49 to earn the 1:54.59 and rank 4th in the world on the season.

Also making noise on the final day of the competition was 24-year-old Thierry Bollin.

Bollin busted out the swim of his life in the men’s 100m backstroke to capture Olympic qualification.

He wasted no time getting after it, producing a swift morning swim of 53.67 in the heats to land lane 4 ahead of national record holder Roman Mityukov (55.56).

Bolin’s AM result smashed his previous personal best of 53.92 from last month at the Luxembourg Euro Meet. Splitting 25.42/28.25, Bollin’s result this evening represented just his 2nd-ever outing under the 54-second barrier.

More importantly, his newly-minted PB cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 53.74 needed to earn an Olympic bid.

Come the final, Mityukov wound up on top in 53.58 while Bollin fell to 4th in 57.38. Regardless, Bollin accomplished his mission of qualifying for Paris 2024.