Peek Into Pre-Budapest Dryland Routine Of Chinese Team

At the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, the nation of China was a force to be reckoned with, topping the overall medal table with a grand total of 35 medals across all disciplines. Within the sport of pool swimming, China nabbed 5 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze to bring 13 total medals home and rank 3rd among all competing nations.

The squad is now preparing to improve upon the effort, with key players Sun Yang, Wang Shun and Li Zhuhao ready to rain on parades of swimmers everywhere. What final preparations is China making with less than a week to go until swimming starts in Budapest? Get a glimpse into the dryland efforts undertaken by the World Championships squad in this 3-minute video.

Chinese stars Ye Shiwen, Fu Yuanhui, Xu Jiayu and Wang Shun appear within the video posted by Xinhua Sportsand shows the athletes performing v-ups, flutter kicking on land, weighted rows.

3 Comments on "Peek Into Pre-Budapest Dryland Routine Of Chinese Team"

Steve Nolan

Yeesh. Maybe they keep all the good stuff off of the internet.

6 hours 54 minutes ago
Monsterbasher

Can we chill out with the attacks for one article? It’s actually getting annoying

40 minutes 51 seconds ago
2Fat4Speed

That sucked

1 hour 23 minutes ago
