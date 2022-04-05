Peaty Pleased With 58.5 100 Breast At British Trials: “It’s Good Progression”

2022 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Adam Peaty was happy with his performance in the men’s 100 breaststroke on the opening night of finals at the 2022 British Swimming Trials in Sheffield, having picked up the win in a time of 58.58.

While the swim doesn’t even rank inside Peaty’s top 30 performances in the event, he was pleased with where he was given his recent layoff outside of the pool.

“This morning was ropey. Three races into my season, it’s always going to be like that, no matter whether it’s a British Champs or an open meet in the middle of February,” said Peaty, who opened his season in March at the FFN Golden Tour in Marseille.

“For me, it’s good progression. It shows the speed is there, it’s a little bit harder to get there – I’m usually out in a 26.7, tapered.”

Peaty was out in 27.18 in his swim tonight, and had previously been 59.83 in Marseille before clocking 59.58 in the prelims.

“But that’s a real confidence boost for me because this year, it’s more of a comeback than a continuation of what I’m doing.

“It’s not continuing over – when you have five months off, you see the likes of Michael Phelps having five months off after the Olympics, it’s hard to get back to that stage quickly.”

Looking ahead to the World Championships in June, Peaty of course wants to defend his title in the event—one he’s won three times in a row—but says he’s got “nothing to prove” in Budapest and all of his energy is currently gearing towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“We’ve had the delay in the Worlds, so we can now do it in June,” he said, with the meet originally scheduled to take place in May in Fukuoka, Japan. “I know I can get down to something there if I apply myself right, but I’ve got nothing to prove now. I said over there, this is bonus territory now – I’ve won everything there is to be won, as humbly as I can say that.

“I’m so grateful to the team around me that keep me in top shape when we can. Obviously, you’re going to get a bit of illness, a bit of injury. But I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m happy with my lifestyle, I’m happy with my training.

“This year, I’ve got nothing to prove, it’s all about Paris.”

Peaty currently ranks second in the world this season, trailing only the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga (58.52).

Peaty was also happy to have his family (and spectators in general) back in the stands, and finished off by adding that above all else, he loves to win.

“It’s a good place to be. I just want to take as many people on this journey into Paris now as I can. I don’t think I could’ve done that tonight without having my family in the crowd, having all these people in the crowd.

“This is what sport is all about, right? It’s not about the time on the clock, it’s about the winning, showing you can do it when you’re not meant to do it and breaking world records when you can do it! It’s very simple for me.

“This is what it’s about, this is what it’s always been about.”