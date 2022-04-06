Futures Qualifier Sydney Even Commits to Utah’s Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Even, a senior at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona, signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Utah beginning next fall.

“I am super excited and blessed that I will be attending the University of Utah to further my academic and athletic career. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for your support. I can’t wait for the next 4 years! GO UTES!!!”

Even swims for Salpointe Catholic High School under head coach Matthew Hough where she is school record-holder in the 200 free. She won the 200 free at the AIA Division 2 High School State Championships in both 2019 and 2020 and was state champion in the 100 free (51.66) and runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.14) in 2021. She has also been a state champion on the 4×50 medley relay (2020) and 4×100 free relay (2021) teams.

Even does her club swimming at Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics under Emma Munsch. She recently dropped 2 full seconds in the 100 fly at Spring Speedo Sectionals in Phoenix, placing third with 54.95. She was also an A-finalist in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 fly and picked up a PB in the 200 free.

Even had a strong long course season last summer, winning the 100 fly and placing second in the 100 free at Arizona Senior LC State Championships, and earning best times at West Fargo Futures in the 100m free (58.91), 200m free (2:06.49), and 100m fly (1:03.74).

She will join the Utes’ class of 2026 with Chloe Thompson, Erin Palmer, Katelyn Buono, and Lily Milner.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.08

100 free – 51.09

200 free – 1:50.06

500 free – 5:02.91

100 fly – 56.91

200 fly – 2:03.11

400 IM – 4:30.39

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.