Overreacting to 2023 World Champs Day 4 Prelims: Matt Richards is 2023’s David Popovici

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With day 4 prelims of the 2023 World Championships in the books, it’s time to overreact to what we saw this morning in Fukuoka. The day 4 prelims session featured heats of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 fly, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

There was quite a bit of intrigue in this morning’s events, so let’s dive into some overreactions.

Great Britain’s Matt Richards is absolutely on fire in Fukuoka this week. Last night, Richards pulled off a shocking upset in the men’s 200 free, speeding to a 1:44.30 to win gold. He beat defending World Champion and the current hottest men’s freestyler on the scene in David Popovici in the process, though Popovici’s swim last night was admittedly a sluggish one for the 18-year-old superstar.

If there was any doubt as to whether Richard’s swim last night was a one-off, he put those doubts to bed this morning. In prelims of the men’s 100 free, Richards ripped a huge new lifetime best of 47.59, taking down the British Record in the process. On top of the British Record, it makes Richards the 4th-fastest swimmer in the world this year in the event.

His performances thus far have made me feel like Richards is this summer’s David Popovici. While I don’t mean that I think Richards is going to break the World Record this summer, I’m calling him this summer’s Popovici in that he’s still pretty young and he’s now burst onto the men’s 100/200 free scene in a big way.

Keep in mind, Popovici didn’t break the World Record in the 100 free until late in the summer last year. He won World Champs gold in the 100 free in 47.13 last summer.

Given how Richards improved steadily from prelims, to semifinals, to finals in the 200 free over the past two days, his prospects in the 100 free suddenly feel very good, especially with Popovici being a bit off this week.

THE 50 BACK IS REGAN SMITH‘S BEST SHOT AT A GOLD MEDAL

Coming into this meet, we wouldn’t have said that the 50 back was Regan Smith‘s best chance at an individual gold medal, but it’s now looking like it might be. In my opinion, the 200 fly was the event Regan was most likely to win coming into this World Championship, however, my thoughts on that have flipped after this morning.

Of course, Regan was contending for gold in the women’s 100 back, but that race already happened, and she earned the silver medal. There’s also the 200 back, but with how well Kaylee McKeown swam in the 100 back last night, it’s going to be a real tough battle for Smith to beat her, though she still could.

It was just prelims this morning, but if we’re rating which race Smith looked better in, there’s no debate. It was the 50 back. She swam great in it this morning, putting up a very fast prelims time of 27.31. The swim came in just off her personal best of 27.14, which she swam at U.S. Trials a month ago. She was also only 0.33 seconds off the World Record of 26.98, which sets her up very well for the semis tonight.

Smith will, of course, have to contend with teammate Katharine Berkoff, as well as 100 back champion Kaylee McKeown, and defending World Champion Kylie Masse (Canada), but I still feel like this is her best chance to stand on the top of the podium.

While the 50 back was great for Smith the morning, the 200 fly was anything but. She swam a 2:10.80 in the first of the circle seeded heats, finishing 15th overall. On top of that, she looked gassed when she finished the race, having split a pretty rough 35.14 on the final 50. While I’m not trying to fall into the trap of overreacting to a prelims swim in the 200 fly, it’s hard not to compare Smith’s 2:10.80, and the way she looked doing it, to Summer McIntosh‘s 2:07.91, and how incredibly comfortable she looked doing that. It suddenly feels like McIntosh has a major edge in the event, while Smith is obviously still a favorite to win a medal.