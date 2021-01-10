Olympic Trials Qualifier Tommy Janton Verbally Commits to Notre Dame (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tommy Janton from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“As a student athlete growing up, I couldn’t think of any other school that I wanted to attend more than Notre Dame for both my swimming and academic careers. I look to be challenged both in the pool and the classroom. I’m happy to announce my commitment to Notre Dame! Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and most importantly my coaches for encouraging me along the way. I am grateful for the relentless efforts and goal orienting they provided on my behalf. A very special thanks to my family, especially my dad, for all the help, support and guidance during this journey. I look forward to doing my part for the Fighting Irish!! Go Irish!!”

A junior at Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, Janton swims for his high school and for the Western YMCA Wahoos. He specializes in backstroke and butterfly and is a 2021 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100m back and 200m back. As a sophomore at the 2020 Delaware Independent Schools State Championships, he won both the 100 fly and 100 back after having finished 2nd and 4th in the same events as a freshman in 2019. He also contributed to the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Janton has updated his PBs in all his best events since the reopening of the pools this fall. He kicked it all off with an OT cut in the 100 back (56.59) and a Summer Juniors time in the 100 fly (56.49) at U.S. Open in Richmond, then added a Trials qualification in the 200 back (2:01.33) in time trials. The following week he scored a PB in the SCY 100 fly at the MA Fall Sprint Meet. In December, Janton competed at 18&U Winter Championships where he won the 100/200 back and came in 3rd in the 200 IM, 4th in the 100/200 fly, 5th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 free, and 9th in the 50 free. He notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 48.23

200 back – 1:44.21

100 fly – 49.75

200 fly – 1:51.25

50 free – 21.14

100 free – 45.91

200 free – 1:39.52

200 IM – 1:51.03

Notre Dame is starting to put together a strong class of 2026. The Irish have already received verbal commitments from Dillon Edge, Jack Anderson, Michael Flynn, Ryan Malicki, and Tate Bacon. Janton’s best 200 back time would have been right on the B/C-final bubble at 2020 ACC Men’s Championships. It took 47.93 in the 100 back and 47.23/1:46.23 in the 100/200 fly to get second swims.

