Israeli Butterflyer May Lowy Commits to Nova S’eastern with NCAA A-Final Times

May Lowy from Ramat Gan, Israel has announced her commitment to Nova Southeastern University. She plans to begin in the fall of 2021 after wrapping up her military service.

Lowy swims for the Israeli club team KMC Lions and specializes in the 100 and 200 butterfly. In 2020, she was Israel’s top performer in the LCM 50 fly (28.17) and 100 fly (1:00.78). The latter time, a personal best, she achieved in December at Israel Winter Olympic Trials in Netanya. She won the event by over 2 seconds. She also won the 200 fly (2:15.38), although by a much tighter margin (.83). Her best time in that event comes from 2018’s Academy Championship where she finished 8.2 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor.

Lowy swam for Israel at 2018 European Championships, competing in the 50/100/200 fly and 200 IM. She was a semi-finalist in the 200 fly.

Top times:

SCM 200 fly – 2:10.55 (1:57.61)

LCM 100 fly – 1:00.78 (53.49)

Lowy’s best converted times would have put her in the A finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly at 2019 NCAA Division II Championships. The 2020 meet was shut down after prelims on Day 2 because of the pandemic, but a 53.49 in the 100 fly that morning would have been the 3rd-fastest time.

Lowy will overlap with Sasha Maslova, who is a junior on NSU’s roster this year. At 2020 NCAAs, she was seeded 12th in the 100 fly and 8th in the 200 fly. In 2019, she came in 4th in the 200 fly.

The NSU 100 fly record, set in 2015, is 54.34. Maslova holds the 200 fly program record with 1:58.65.

