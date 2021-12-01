Olympic Medalist Noe Ponti on Training in Switzerland for Foreseeable Future

n the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 fly, Noe Ponti. The butterfly specialist is fresh off of breaking 4 new Swiss records at the Swiss SC championships. Ponti was public on his Instagram that winning his bronze medal was fairly life-changing and prompted him to depart from NC State after having been in the US for just a few weeks this fall. Ponti speaks on how being at home in Switzerland brings him happiness and will therefore be staying there for the foreseeable future.
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
Great one 👍
It‘s time to bring Michael Andrew to the podcast.
No he’s too out of touch with reality
This is an extremely talented young man. Very interesting were his quotes about the US: If he would have been fourth at the Olympics, he probably would have gone to NC State College… that shows how big the impact is of an olympic medal. His life would have been different. For right now, in my honest opinion, he has made à good choice, staying on his path of success, with support for his new „celebrity life“.