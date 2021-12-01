Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Medalist Noe Ponti on Training in Switzerland for Foreseeable Future

n the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 fly, Noe Ponti. The butterfly specialist is fresh off of breaking 4 new Swiss records at the Swiss SC championships. Ponti was public on his Instagram that winning his bronze medal was fairly life-changing and prompted him to depart from NC State after having been in the US for just a few weeks this fall. Ponti speaks on how being at home in Switzerland brings him happiness and will therefore be staying there for the foreseeable future.

Swimfan
1 hour ago

Great one 👍

It‘s time to bring Michael Andrew to the podcast.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Swimfan
1 hour ago

No he’s too out of touch with reality

Europeanswimfan
1 hour ago

This is an extremely talented young man. Very interesting were his quotes about the US: If he would have been fourth at the Olympics, he probably would have gone to NC State College… that shows how big the impact is of an olympic medal. His life would have been different. For right now, in my honest opinion, he has made à good choice, staying on his path of success, with support for his new „celebrity life“.

