Noè Ponti Lowers 4 National Records At 2021 Short Course Swiss Championships

2021 Swiss Swimming Championships

Sursee, Switzerland

November 17 – 21, 2021

Short Course Meters (25m)

Results

Swiss Olympic medalist Noè Ponti had a busy weekend at the 2021 Short Course Swiss Championships, resetting the national records in a total of 4 events: the 50, 100, and 200 butterflies and the 200 IM.

Ponti swept the butterfly events, posting times of 22.75, 49.98, and 1:51.18, respectively in the 50, 100, and 200. In the 200 IM, his record-breaking time was a 1:53.10. While he previously held the national record in the 100 butterfly, he surpassed former record-holder in the 200 fly and IM Jérémy Desplanches and Flori Lang:

New Record (Ponti, 2021) Former Record Short Course 50 Butterfly 22.75 23.07 (Flori Lang, 2012) Short Course 100 Butterfly 49.98 50.82 (Noè Ponti, 2019) Short Course 200 Butterfly 1:51.18 1:53.93 (Jérémy Desplanches, 2018) Short Course 200 IM 1:53.10 1:53.51 (Jérémy Desplanches, 2018)

Most noticeably, Ponti shaved more than 2 seconds off Desplanches’ former mark in the 200 butterfly, becoming the first Swiss man to ever get under 1:53 and 1:52 in the event. The swim got Ponti within two seconds of the European record in the event of 1:49.00, which is held by László Cseh at a 1:49.00 from 2015.

Ponti’s short course success comes after a big summer for the Swiss butterflier who swam his way to Olympic bronze in the men’s 100 butterfly. He placed third in Tokyo to the USA’s Caeleb Dressel and Hungary’s Kristof Milak who won gold and silver, respectively. His Olympic bronze marked just the second major international medal of his career, following his 50 butterfly gold at the 2019 European Junior Championships.

After his Olympic berth, Ponti made the trip to the USA to begin his collegiate career at NC State, but shortly after decided to head back home, citing mental fatigue.