Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Andrew Wilson Makes A Big Decision

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
The Queen of Alaska has spoken.
10.
🚨 SCHOOL RECORD BROKEN 🚨
Who else but Andrei?
He leads off the 400 free relay with a ridiculous 41.69 split to set a new school record 🔥
The time also is good for an NCAA A standard 👀#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Evi7JdsLn6
— Stanford Men’s Swimming and Diving (@stanfordmswim) November 21, 2021
Andrei the giant pickup for Stanford.
9.
During Nordin's 1650 free, she had a 9:30 split at the 1000 yard mark, which broke the 1000 free record by five seconds.
In the 200 fly, Marchand and Colson both broke Patrick Park's record of 1:42.83, which was set in 2016.
— Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) November 21, 2021
I see your record, Andrei, and raise you 4 school records.
8.
@Dunks_Scott from @ISL_LondonRoar is our #MVP of the ISL Season 3 Playoff’s Match 4! He scored 60 points.🔥#Iswimleague #sport #swimming #watersport #AquaPower pic.twitter.com/HxDcEpiGZI
— International Swimming League (@iswimleague) November 22, 2021
First-ever London Roar MVP!!!
7.
Ryan Held @heldilox before the 100 Free (Short Course Meters) which he swam in 48 something. Considerably faster than I swam it pic.twitter.com/ZYcNk0JXs0
— jeff gustavson (@jeffswims) November 22, 2021
Wait until you hear about the 50!
6.
Ultimate hardcore resistance training 🥶
🎥 Hamza Bakircioglu on Instagram pic.twitter.com/j57UiI2nP7
— MySwimPro (@MySwimPro) November 21, 2021
How gold the water feels when I get into the pool at 5:30 am.
5.
Thank you @swimswamnews for the excellent insight to our storied past and exciting future #B1GCats https://t.co/sYTLiw4EM6
— NorthwesternSwimDive (@NUSwimDive) November 22, 2021
You’re welcome!
4.
What a close match 😬 great job @DCTridentISL
— JesusGomez (@JESUSGOMEZmx) November 20, 2021
One of the closest matches in history, in fact!
3.
Also what a week for South Carolina.
Football: win over Auburn
Women's soccer: advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Women's basketball: wins over Clemson, Buffalo
Men's basketball: wins over WKU, UAB
Swim and dive: Michael Laitarovsky sets a new school record.
— Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) November 21, 2021
Gotta love it when swimming gets a shoutout! Even when it’s last.
2.
Rumor has it T-Swift was playing moments before this occurred 👀 🎤 @heldilox @SirHerb_the3rd https://t.co/40kyWmkSjO
— Grant Douglas House (@HousetheMouse) November 22, 2021
What song?
1.
I did. No big deal but will be accepting congratulations at any point
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) November 20, 2021
Now, this is what you call MANIFESTING.
