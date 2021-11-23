Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Andrew Wilson Makes A Big Decision

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The Queen of Alaska has spoken.

10.

🚨 SCHOOL RECORD BROKEN 🚨 Who else but Andrei?

He leads off the 400 free relay with a ridiculous 41.69 split to set a new school record 🔥 The time also is good for an NCAA A standard 👀#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Evi7JdsLn6 — Stanford Men’s Swimming and Diving (@stanfordmswim) November 21, 2021

Andrei the giant pickup for Stanford.

9.

During Nordin's 1650 free, she had a 9:30 split at the 1000 yard mark, which broke the 1000 free record by five seconds. In the 200 fly, Marchand and Colson both broke Patrick Park's record of 1:42.83, which was set in 2016. — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) November 21, 2021

I see your record, Andrei, and raise you 4 school records.

8.

First-ever London Roar MVP!!!

7.

Ryan Held @heldilox before the 100 Free (Short Course Meters) which he swam in 48 something. Considerably faster than I swam it pic.twitter.com/ZYcNk0JXs0 — jeff gustavson (@jeffswims) November 22, 2021

Wait until you hear about the 50!

6.

Ultimate hardcore resistance training 🥶 🎥 Hamza Bakircioglu on Instagram pic.twitter.com/j57UiI2nP7 — MySwimPro (@MySwimPro) November 21, 2021

How gold the water feels when I get into the pool at 5:30 am.

5.

Thank you ⁦@swimswamnews⁩ for the excellent insight to our storied past and exciting future #B1GCats https://t.co/sYTLiw4EM6 — NorthwesternSwimDive (@NUSwimDive) November 22, 2021

You’re welcome!

4.

What a close match 😬 great job @DCTridentISL — JesusGomez (@JESUSGOMEZmx) November 20, 2021

One of the closest matches in history, in fact!

3.

Also what a week for South Carolina. Football: win over Auburn

Women's soccer: advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Women's basketball: wins over Clemson, Buffalo

Men's basketball: wins over WKU, UAB

Swim and dive: Michael Laitarovsky sets a new school record. — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) November 21, 2021

Gotta love it when swimming gets a shoutout! Even when it’s last.

2.

Rumor has it T-Swift was playing moments before this occurred 👀 🎤 @heldilox @SirHerb_the3rd https://t.co/40kyWmkSjO — Grant Douglas House (@HousetheMouse) November 22, 2021

What song?

1.

I did. No big deal but will be accepting congratulations at any point — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) November 20, 2021

Now, this is what you call MANIFESTING.

