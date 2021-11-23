Oakland Adds Audrey Repko for 2022 with Times Capable of Winning Horizon League

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

From Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Audrey Repko has announced that she will be joining the University of Oakland next fall as a member of their class of 2026. Repko swims for the Iowa Flyers Swim Club as well as for Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

I am pleased to announce my verbal commitment to Oakland University for Fall 2022. I am excited to continue my academic and swimming career as a part of the Golden Grizzly family. Thank you to my parents, coaches, friends, and everyone who has supported me in this journey. Go Golden Grizzlies!

Two years ago, while swimming for the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation, Repko traveled to Florida to compete at the US Open Water Junior National Championships. At that meet, she finished 17th in the 5-kilometer race. She qualified for that meet after finishing fourth at the Open Water Central Zones Championships. She was third among athletes under the age of 16 at that competition.

Repko was a four-event finalist at the 2021 Iowa Long Course Championships held this summer. She also added a pair of top-8 finishes in timed finals events, with her top finish coming in the 1500 free. In that race, she took 4th, touching in 18:13.38.

In 2020 she qualified for the Iowa High School State Championship meet in both the 200 and 500 free. While she finished 23rd in prelims of the 200 (1:59.78), she earned a finals spot in the 500. She went on to take 6th in that event with a time of 5:08.26. While she qualified for the state meet this fall as well, she did not compete.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:56.54

500 free – 5:00.11

1650 free – 16:58.28

In 2021 the Oakland women claimed their 27th straight Horizon League Championship title. The distance group was led by a sophomore, Emily Aycock, who claimed the conference title in the 200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free. Repko will make the biggest impact in the mile, where she would have led the team during the 2020-21 season. Her lifetime best of 16:58.28 would have won the event by over two full seconds over her future teammate Aycock. She would have finished 5th in the 500 as well.

Repko won’t be the only distance specialist to be joining the Grizzlies in 2022. Michigan native Angelina Baker has also committed to Oakland for next year. Baker will come in with a 500 that is under 5:00, as well as strong times in the 1650, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.