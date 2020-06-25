Olympic Champ Kyle Chalmers: “There’s A Lot Of Doping Everywhere In Swimming”

Speaking on The Phil Davis Podcast this week, 22-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers expressed his lack of trust in nearly half of his fellow elite competitors due to doping.

“There’s a lot of doping that goes on everywhere in swimming,” said the South Australian. “You know it’s going on.

“For me, I just want to beat anyone on any given day,” he said. “I don’t care what my competitors have in their system, I still want to be better than them.”

Chalmers introduced himself to the world when he took 100m freestyle gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio at just 18 years of age. Since then, the Marion swimmer has continued to dominate the freestyle sprint scene, racking up medals at domestic competitions, Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

He most recently gave American dynamo Caeleb Dressel a run for his money at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships, where Dressel nabbed 100m free gold in 46.96, a new American Record, while Chalmers snagged silver in 47.08. Chalmers’ effort represented a huge lifetime best, making him the 3rd fastest Australian all-time.

In terms of doping, Chalmers told Davis, “I know we as an Australian swim team are so obviously against it — look at Shayna Jack, she failed a drug test this year and she got a four-year ban just because we hate drug cheats in Australia.”

Additional discussion points within the podcast include Chalmers’ insight into male sprinters in the swimming world, including death stares, slaps and spitting.

“It’s always ‘who’s strutting around with their chest out the biggest?’.

“I’m not like that at all, I’m quite reserved. I sit up the back of the marshalling room. I might do a bit of slapping out on the pool deck, but I have complete confidence in myself and my abilities so I find most of those things as unnecessary and kind of funny.”

You can listen to the podcast in its entirety here.