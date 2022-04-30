Olympic Bronze Medalist Kate Douglass No-Shows 200 IM At U.S. Trials

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The women’s 200 IM has been blown wide open at the 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials as Kate Douglass, one of the pre-race favorites, has opted not to compete in the event.

Douglass’ coaches told SwimSwam she was opting out of the event, and that was confirmed when she was absent for her heat on Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old will instead race in the women’s 50 free, the event in which she is the reigning NCAA champion in short course yards. In the LC version, Douglass is seeded fourth with her time of 24.54 from May 2021.

In the 200 IM, Douglass was the runner-up to University of Virginia teammate Alex Walsh at last summer’s Olympic Trials, going on to win the bronze medal at the Olympics behind Japan’s Yui Ohashi and Walsh in a personal best time of 2:09.04.

Douglass has already qualified for the U.S. World Championship team in the 200 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay. It’s notable that the 200 IM would coincide with the 400 free relay on the World Championship schedule this summer.

Melanie Margalis, the third seed coming in behind Walsh and Douglass, was also absent for her heat during the preliminary session.

Walsh won the last heat in a time of 2:10.51 to claim the top seed for the final, while seventh seed Hali Flickinger was also a no-show.