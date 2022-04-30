Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Absent From 200 IM Heats At U.S. Trials

Comments: 7

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 200 IM hits kept on coming on Saturday morning as Shaine Casas opted out of the men’s race at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro.

Casas’ coaches told SwimSwam he dropped the event due to the scheduling conflict it has with the 200 back at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old would’ve had just one event separating the 200 IM final and the 200 back semis at Worlds had he qualified in the 200 IM. Casas qualified for the U.S. team earlier in the meet by placing second in the 200 back.

The University of Texas-trained pro was one of the favorites to vie for a spot at the World Championships in the event after he dropped a time of 1:56.70 at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio earlier this month.

Casas dropping the 200 IM came after Michael Andrew, the top seed, scratched the event pre-session in favor of the 50 free (though that move was expected).

In the women’s 200 IM, #2 seed and Olympic bronze medalist Kate Douglass was a no-show this morning as well.

Chase Kalisz was the top qualifier out of the men’s prelims in 1:58.15, while breaststroke ace Nic Fink joined Casas in no-showing.

