2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
MEN’S 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)
- American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- US Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- Jr World Record: 1:44.62 – Sunwoo Hwang (2021)
- FINA “A” Cut: 1:47.06
- SwimSwam Preview – M200 Free
Podium:
- Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:45.25
- Drew Kibler, Texas – 1:45.32
- Carson Foster, Texas – 1:45.66
- Trenton Julian, Unattached – 1:46.69
- Coby Carrozza, Texas – 1:46.87
- Trey Freeman, Florida – 1:46.93
- Luke Hobson, Texas – 1:47.43
- Luca Urlando, DART – 1:47.99
Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith won the men’s 200 free from lane 6, having qualified fourth out of heats. Smith put up the fastest time in the world so far this season, winning in 1:45.25.
Top-seeded Carson Foster led the field at the 50 wall, but Smith took over at the 100 and never let up. Drew Kibler remained in the second position throughout the entire race, coming with .07 of Smith at the touch to nearly take the event. Kibler’s 1:45.32 is the #2 time in the world thus far.
Foster came in third, finishing a full second ahead of Trenton Julian, 1:45.66 to 1:45.69.
Coby Carrozza (1:46.87) and Trey Freeman (1:46.93) came in fifth and sixth, both swimming faster than the FINA “A” cut.
If Drew Kibler gets any points from this interview, it has to be his refreshingly candid and funny approach to swimming at the highest level. Toward the end, his remarks about NCAA’s as the prime focus, and then, oh, yeah, there are Trials to go thru before Budapest! You gotta love the guy for that attitude and his TEAM spirit. And, yes, there is a redemption story in the making here. Actually, Budapest is probably going to have a number of them for TEAM USA!
He seems like the kind of teammate that makes the entire team better. Always smiling with a positive outlook.