SwimSwam Breakdown: US Trials Day 4 Instant Reactions

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Tonight on the SwimSwam breakdown, we discuss the fourth night of racing in Greensboro at the 2022 US World Championships Trials.
Check back in every night after finals to catch our instant thoughts and reactions on the 2022 US World Championships Trials.