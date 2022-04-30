Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith: “It’s good to know that I can still be on top of the 200 Free”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • US Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • Jr World Record: 1:44.62 – Sunwoo Hwang (2021)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:47.06
Podium:

  1. Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:45.25
  2. Drew Kibler, Texas – 1:45.32
  3. Carson Foster, Texas – 1:45.66
  4. Trenton Julian, Unattached – 1:46.69
  5. Coby Carrozza, Texas – 1:46.87
  6. Trey Freeman, Florida – 1:46.93
  7. Luke Hobson, Texas – 1:47.43
  8. Luca Urlando, DART – 1:47.99

Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith won the men’s 200 free from lane 6, having qualified fourth out of heats. Smith put up the fastest time in the world so far this season, winning in 1:45.25.

Top-seeded Carson Foster led the field at the 50 wall, but Smith took over at the 100 and never let up. Drew Kibler remained in the second position throughout the entire race, coming with .07 of Smith at the touch to nearly take the event. Kibler’s 1:45.32 is the #2 time in the world thus far.

Foster came in third, finishing a full second ahead of Trenton Julian, 1:45.66 to 1:45.69.

Coby Carrozza (1:46.87) and Trey Freeman (1:46.93) came in fifth and sixth, both swimming faster than the FINA “A” cut.

