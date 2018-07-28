Olivia Smoliga is Swimming’s Ice Queen (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

World Record: Jing Zhao, 27.06, 2009

American Record: Olivia Smoliga , 27.43, 2018

, 27.43, 2018 Championship Record: Hannah Stevens, 27.63, 2017

U.S. Open Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018

Ali Deloof charged hard late, but it was American record-holder Olivia Smoliga who held on for the win in the women’s 50 back, booking a return trip to the World Championships. Her 27.70 wasn’t quite as fast as the 27.43 she blasted a few months ago in Mesa, but it was plenty enough to beat the field, with Deloof going 27.88 for runner-up honors.

NC State’s Elise Haan also cracked 28, closing in on Deloof for second in 27.90. It was a run of youngsters after that. 19-year-old Keaton Blovad of Cal took fourth in 28.05, with 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden and 17-year-old Katharine Berkoff tying for fifth in 28.13 and 16-year-old Alex Walsh going 28.25 for seventh.

Caroline Baldwin was just a tick behind in eighth, going 28.26 to round out the heat. In the B final, 15-year-old Phoebe Bacon continued the Americans strong run of youth in this event, going 28.44 to win the consolation heat.