Olivia Smoliga is Swimming’s Ice Queen (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

  • World Record: Jing Zhao, 27.06, 2009
  • American Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018
  • Championship Record: Hannah Stevens, 27.63, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Olivia Smoliga, 27.43, 2018
  1. GOLD: Olivia Smoliga– 27.70
  2. SILVER: Ali Deloof– 27.88
  3. BRONZE: Elise Haan– 27.90
  4. FOURTH: Keaton Blovad- 28.05

Ali Deloof charged hard late, but it was American record-holder Olivia Smoliga who held on for the win in the women’s 50 back, booking a return trip to the World Championships. Her 27.70 wasn’t quite as fast as the 27.43 she blasted a few months ago in Mesa, but it was plenty enough to beat the field, with Deloof going 27.88 for runner-up honors.

NC State’s Elise Haan also cracked 28, closing in on Deloof for second in 27.90. It was a run of youngsters after that. 19-year-old Keaton Blovad of Cal took fourth in 28.05, with 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden and 17-year-old Katharine Berkoff tying for fifth in 28.13 and 16-year-old Alex Walsh going 28.25 for seventh.

Caroline Baldwin was just a tick behind in eighth, going 28.26 to round out the heat. In the B final, 15-year-old Phoebe Bacon continued the Americans strong run of youth in this event, going 28.44 to win the consolation heat.

Markster

Im surprised the media didn’t eat her up in Rio. Such charisma.

Becky D

Are everyone’s eyes green? Or do I need to adjust the color on my monitor?

