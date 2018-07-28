U.S. Nationals Performance vs Seed so Far

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The U.S. national championships have been fast so far at the top end compared to last year. Average times in the finals are down almost across the board

Average Finals Times

Men

2018 2017 Diff 100 Fly 51.71 51.94 -0.23 100 Free 48.39 48.38 0.01 1500 Free 15:05.59 15:08.96 -3.37 200 Back 1:56.93 1:57.46 -0.53 200 Breast 2:09.54 2:09.90 -0.46 200 Fly 1:55.43 1:56.30 -0.87 200 Free 1:46.71 1:46.79 -0.08 400 IM 4:13.28 4:15.11 -1.83 50 Back 24.72 24.85 -0.13 50 Breast 27.32 27.36 -0.04 50 Fly 23.47 23.51 -0.04

Women

2018 2017 Diff 100 Fly 58.03 58.39 -0.36 100 Free 53.73 54 -0.27 200 Back 2:08.54 2:10.23 -1.69 200 Breast 2:24.77 2:25.38 -0.61 200 Fly 2:08.54 2:09.26 -0.72 200 Free 1:57.00 1:57.09 0.09 400 IM 4:38.11 4:39.47 -1.36 50 Back 28.04 28.10 -0.06 50 Breast 30.66 30.67 -0.01 50 Fly 26.44 26.37 0.07 800 Free 8:25.16 8:28.67 -3.51

It’s easy to look at the improvement at the top end of the meet and think that everyone is dropping time like crazy this week. While some swimmers have had great meets, it’s still hard to go best times at big national meets. Only 34% of women and 42% of men managed to beat their seed times so far (this analysis excludes cases where swimmer’s seed times were from other events such as the 50’s of stroke or some distance events.) Men have added an average of 1% to their seeds so far (median .3%). Women have added an average of 1% to their seed times (median .7%). Those numbers are pretty typical and fall in line with other big national meets.

The most likely explanation for the improvement at the top end of the meet is that the field of swimmers are better than last year.

Distribution of Time Changes vs Seed (negative is faster, positive is slower)

There have been some big time drops so far and those are worth highlighting. The top 20 time drops vs seed for men and women are in the tables below. Some seed times were yards times converted to meters. For this article those converted times were used and taken at face value.

For men the biggest time drop by percentage so far was Noah Bowers of Virginia Gators in the 100 fly where he beat his 55.87 100 fly seed time by 2.03 seconds. The biggest drop for women came from Mackenzie Looze of Indiana Swim Team whose 2:29.94 200 breast was a 4.59 improvement on her seed time.

Men

Name Club Event Time Seed Change 1 Bowers, Noah Virginia Gators 100 Fly 53.84 55.87 -3.6% 2 Chaney, Adam Mason Manta Rays 100 Free 49.95 51.81 -3.6% 3 Stewart, Coleman Nc State University 100 Fly 52.17 54.1 -3.6% 4 Finke, Robert Springfield Aquatics 400 Medley 4:15.79 4:25.14 -3.5% 5 Iida, Sam Glenview Titan Aquatic Club 200 Breast 2:11.80 2:16.15 -3.2% 6 Urlando, Gianluca Dart Swimming 200 Fly 1:55.21 1:58.93 -3.1% 7 Casas, Shaine Aggie Swim Club 200 Back 1:58.65 2:02.03 -2.8% 8 Giller, Robby Cavalier Swimming 400 Medley 4:19.06 4:26.31 -2.7% 9 Devine, Abrahm Stanford Swimming 200 Free 1:47.78 1:50.77 -2.7% 10 Julian, Trenton Rose Bowl Aquatics 200 Fly 1:56.20 1:59.31 -2.6% 11 Khosla, Raunak Dynamo Swim Club 200 Fly 2:00.47 2:03.65 -2.6% 12 Julian, Trenton Rose Bowl Aquatics 200 Free 1:47.57 1:50.39 -2.6% 13 Julian, Trenton Rose Bowl Aquatics 200 Fly 1:56.27 1:59.31 -2.5% 14 Farris, Dean Harvard Swimming 100 Free 48.52 49.75 -2.5% 15 Seliskar, Andrew California Aquatics 200 Free 1:45.70 1:48.35 -2.4% 16 Harder, Ethan Billings Aquatic Club 200 Fly 2:00.81 2:03.82 -2.4% 17 Scheinfeld, Charles New Trier Aquatics 200 Breast 2:14.68 2:17.94 -2.4% 18 Stewart, Sam Unattached 400 Medley 4:13.65 4:19.69 -2.3% 19 Dahlgren, Jack Aquajets Swim Team 200 Fly 1:59.10 2:01.85 -2.3% 20 Saunderson, Jack Towson University Swimming 100 Fly 51.48 52.66 -2.2%

Women