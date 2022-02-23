Ohio State Men Win First-Ever Big Ten Title in 200 Medley Relay in a New Record

2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

In the first event of the 2022 Big Ten men’s championships, Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong, Hudson McDaniel, Alex Quach, and Semuede Andreis took the title in a time of 1:22.13, which broke both Michigan’s meet record of 1:22.35 from 2021 and their conference record of 1:22.27 from NCAAs in 2013.

In comparison to Michigan’s old conference record, the breast and fly splits are virtually similar, with Michigan’s Zach Turk actually being around three-tenths faster on freestyle than Andreis. It was Armstrong’s 20.45 on backstroke that was able to help edge out the old record time, as he was fourth-tenths faster than Miguel Ortiz’s 20.83, resulting in a net gain of around a tenth of a second when comparing the splits of the old and new record times.

This is also Ohio State’s first-ever Big Ten title in the 200 medley relay – an event that was added to the schedule in 1991.

Number of Big Ten Titles in Men’s 200 Medley Relay, All-Time:

Michigan – 12

Minnesota – 9

Indiana – 7

Northwestern – 2

Penn State – 1

Ohio State – 1

Armstrong, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the 100 back, also became the sixth-fastest performer in the 50 back.

Top Relay Splits In The Men’s 50 Yard Backstroke:

Ryan Murphy, Berkeley- 20.20 (2016) Zane Waddell, Alabama- 20.22 (2019) Adam Chaney, Florida- 20.32 (2022) Junya Koga, Club Wolverine- 20.35 (2014) Connor Oslin, Alabama- 20.39 (2017) Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State- 20.45 (2022)

Indiana came in second with a 1:22.51, and had Bruno Blaskovic, who swam the fastest anchor leg of the field in a 18.51 after missing most of last season with a back injury. Michigan was just over half a second off of their meet record from last year, finishing third in a 1:22.90.

All top three teams, plus fourth-place Northwestern that finished in a 1:23,54, were under the pool record of 1:24.12 set by Michigan in 2016.