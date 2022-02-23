Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Men Win First-Ever Big Ten Title in 200 Medley Relay in a New Record

by Yanyan Li 2

February 23rd, 2022 Big Ten, College, National, News

2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

In the first event of the 2022 Big Ten men’s championships, Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong, Hudson McDaniel, Alex Quach, and Semuede Andreis took the title in a time of 1:22.13, which broke both Michigan’s meet record of 1:22.35 from 2021 and their conference record of 1:22.27 from NCAAs in 2013.

Ohio State, 2022 Big Tens (New conference, meet record) Michigan, 2013 NCAAs (Former conference record) Michigan, 2021 Big Tens (Former meet record)
50 back Hunter Armstrong– 20.45 Miguel Ortiz- 20.83 Wyatt Davis- 21.07
50 breast Hudson McDaniel– 23.04 Bruno Ortiz- 23.07 Willian Chan- 22.67
50 fly Alex Quach– 19.92 Sean Fletcher- 19.92 River Wright- 19.88
50 free Semuede Andreis– 18.72 Zack Turk- 18.45 Luis Gustavo Borges-18.73
Total time 1:22.13 1:22.27 1:22.36

In comparison to Michigan’s old conference record, the breast and fly splits are virtually similar, with Michigan’s Zach Turk actually being around three-tenths faster on freestyle than Andreis. It was Armstrong’s 20.45 on backstroke that was able to help edge out the old record time, as he was fourth-tenths faster than Miguel Ortiz’s 20.83, resulting in a net gain of around a tenth of a second when comparing the splits of the old and new record times.

This is also Ohio State’s first-ever Big Ten title in the 200 medley relay – an event that was added to the schedule in 1991.

Number of Big Ten Titles in Men’s 200 Medley Relay, All-Time:

  • Michigan – 12
  • Minnesota – 9
  • Indiana – 7
  • Northwestern – 2
  • Penn State – 1
  • Ohio State – 1

Armstrong, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the 100 back, also became the sixth-fastest performer in the 50 back.

Top Relay Splits In The Men’s 50 Yard Backstroke:

    1. Ryan Murphy, Berkeley- 20.20 (2016)
    2. Zane Waddell, Alabama- 20.22 (2019)
    3. Adam Chaney, Florida- 20.32 (2022)
    4. Junya Koga, Club Wolverine- 20.35 (2014)
    5. Connor Oslin, Alabama- 20.39 (2017)
    6. Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State- 20.45 (2022)

Indiana came in second with a 1:22.51, and had Bruno Blaskovic, who swam the fastest anchor leg of the field in a 18.51 after missing most of last season with a back injury. Michigan was just over half a second off of their meet record from last year, finishing third in a 1:22.90.

All top three teams, plus fourth-place Northwestern that finished in a 1:23,54, were under the pool record of 1:24.12 set by Michigan in 2016.

2
Joel
32 minutes ago

Faster than Texas! Go Ohio! Great to see an Australian in there too 😊

Oldmanswimmer
54 minutes ago

So what’s up with Michigan not swimming Wyatt Davis on the back. And Patrick Callan didn’t swim the 800 free relay. Are they holding back for NCAAs?

