Ohio State Men Win First-Ever Big Ten Title in 200 Medley Relay in a New Record

2022 Big Ten Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 23 to Saturday, February 26 2022
- Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Day 1 Live Recap
- Live Streaming: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
In the first event of the 2022 Big Ten men’s championships, Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong, Hudson McDaniel, Alex Quach, and Semuede Andreis took the title in a time of 1:22.13, which broke both Michigan’s meet record of 1:22.35 from 2021 and their conference record of 1:22.27 from NCAAs in 2013.
|Ohio State, 2022 Big Tens (New conference, meet record)
|Michigan, 2013 NCAAs (Former conference record)
|Michigan, 2021 Big Tens (Former meet record)
|50 back
|Hunter Armstrong– 20.45
|Miguel Ortiz- 20.83
|Wyatt Davis- 21.07
|50 breast
|Hudson McDaniel– 23.04
|Bruno Ortiz- 23.07
|Willian Chan- 22.67
|50 fly
|Alex Quach– 19.92
|Sean Fletcher- 19.92
|River Wright- 19.88
|50 free
|Semuede Andreis– 18.72
|Zack Turk- 18.45
|Luis Gustavo Borges-18.73
|Total time
|1:22.13
|1:22.27
|1:22.36
In comparison to Michigan’s old conference record, the breast and fly splits are virtually similar, with Michigan’s Zach Turk actually being around three-tenths faster on freestyle than Andreis. It was Armstrong’s 20.45 on backstroke that was able to help edge out the old record time, as he was fourth-tenths faster than Miguel Ortiz’s 20.83, resulting in a net gain of around a tenth of a second when comparing the splits of the old and new record times.
This is also Ohio State’s first-ever Big Ten title in the 200 medley relay – an event that was added to the schedule in 1991.
Number of Big Ten Titles in Men’s 200 Medley Relay, All-Time:
- Michigan – 12
- Minnesota – 9
- Indiana – 7
- Northwestern – 2
- Penn State – 1
- Ohio State – 1
Armstrong, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the 100 back, also became the sixth-fastest performer in the 50 back.
Top Relay Splits In The Men’s 50 Yard Backstroke:
-
- Ryan Murphy, Berkeley- 20.20 (2016)
- Zane Waddell, Alabama- 20.22 (2019)
- Adam Chaney, Florida- 20.32 (2022)
- Junya Koga, Club Wolverine- 20.35 (2014)
- Connor Oslin, Alabama- 20.39 (2017)
- Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State- 20.45 (2022)
Indiana came in second with a 1:22.51, and had Bruno Blaskovic, who swam the fastest anchor leg of the field in a 18.51 after missing most of last season with a back injury. Michigan was just over half a second off of their meet record from last year, finishing third in a 1:22.90.
All top three teams, plus fourth-place Northwestern that finished in a 1:23,54, were under the pool record of 1:24.12 set by Michigan in 2016.
Faster than Texas! Go Ohio! Great to see an Australian in there too 😊
So what’s up with Michigan not swimming Wyatt Davis on the back. And Patrick Callan didn’t swim the 800 free relay. Are they holding back for NCAAs?