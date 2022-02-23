Texas Women Break Big-12 Record To Open Up Championships

2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 23 to Saturday, February 26 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park- Morgantown, West Virginia
The 2022 Big-12 Championships kicked off with a Big-12 record from Texas’s Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Olivia Bray, and Emma Sticklen in the 200 medley relay. They swam a time of 1:34.04, which surpasses the 1:34.26 mark that the team set at the Minnesota Invite in December of 2021.
|Texas, 2022 Big-12 Championships (Current conference record)
|Texas, 2021 Minnesota Invite (Former conference record)
|50 back
|Julia Cook– 24.26
|Julia Cook– 24.06
|50 breast
|Anna Elendt– 25.73
|Anna Elendt– 26.04
|50 fly
|Olivia Bray– 22.45
|Olivia Bray– 22.17
|50 free
|Emma Sticklen– 21.60
|Bridget Semenuk- 21.99
|Total time
|1:34.04
|1:34.26
Elendt, the school record holder in the 100 breast, swam a 25.73 50 breast split that makes her fourth-fastest performer in the 50 breast. She surpassed Virginia’s Alexis Wenger, who took that position last week while swimming on UVA’s US Open record-breaking 200 medley relay.
Top Relay Splits In The Women’s 50 Yard Breaststroke:
- Lily King, Indiana- 25.36 (2019)
- Hannah Bach, Ohio- 25.51 (2022)
- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M- 25.54 (2018)
- Anna Elendt, Texas- 25.73 (2022)
- Alexis Wenger, Virginia- 25.77 (2022)
The Texas women finished over five seconds ahead of Kansas, which took second in a time of 1:39.26, and TCU, which was third in a 1:39.44.