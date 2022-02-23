Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Women Break Big-12 Record To Open Up Championships

by Yanyan Li 0

February 23rd, 2022 Big Ten, College, National, News

2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships

The 2022 Big-12 Championships kicked off with a Big-12 record from Texas’s Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Olivia Bray, and Emma Sticklen in the 200 medley relay. They swam a time of 1:34.04, which surpasses the 1:34.26 mark that the team set at the Minnesota Invite in December of 2021.

Texas, 2022 Big-12 Championships (Current conference record) Texas, 2021 Minnesota Invite (Former conference record)
50 back Julia Cook– 24.26 Julia Cook– 24.06
50 breast Anna Elendt– 25.73 Anna Elendt– 26.04
50 fly Olivia Bray– 22.45 Olivia Bray– 22.17
50 free Emma Sticklen– 21.60 Bridget Semenuk- 21.99
Total time 1:34.04 1:34.26

Elendt, the school record holder in the 100 breast, swam a 25.73 50 breast split that makes her fourth-fastest performer in the 50 breast. She surpassed Virginia’s Alexis Wenger, who took that position last week while swimming on UVA’s US Open record-breaking 200 medley relay. 

Top Relay Splits In The Women’s 50 Yard Breaststroke:

    1. Lily King, Indiana- 25.36 (2019)
    2. Hannah Bach, Ohio- 25.51 (2022)
    3. Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M- 25.54 (2018)
    4. Anna Elendt, Texas- 25.73 (2022)
    5. Alexis Wenger, Virginia- 25.77 (2022)

The Texas women finished over five seconds ahead of Kansas, which took second in a time of 1:39.26, and TCU, which was third in a 1:39.44.

