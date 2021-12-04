Anna Elendt Breaks Texas School Record in 100 Breast Ahead of Jacoby’s Arrival

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

University of Texas sophomore Anna Elendt swam a 57.90 in the 100 breaststroke on Friday to win the race at the Minnesota Invite by over a second. In the process, she broke her own school record of 58.06 that was set at last year’s mid-season dual meet against TCU.

That makes her just the 19th woman in history to go faster than 58 seconds on a flat-start, and lifts her to 16th place in the all-time rankings in the event.

This is significant, as Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby‘s faith in the Texas coaching staff looks like it could pay off.

Jacoby, who won the 100 breaststroke at the Tokyo Games last summer, committed to Texas in December 2020. At the time, it took “faith,” because Texas wasn’t a breaststroke powerhouse.

In the prior season, the Longhorns’ best time in the 100 breast was just a 1:01.10. Jacoby was already a full second better than that at the time of her commitment.

Now, the story is very different. Elendt is the fastest breaststroke in school history, and the Longhorns have a mass of breaststrokers coming in alongside Jacoby to form what will be arguably the country’s top collegiate breaststroke group next fall.

While Elendt’s classmate Ellie McLeod, a 1:01.5 high school breaststroker, hasn’t panned out for Texas, Jacoby will be joined next fall be freshmen Lindsey Hosch, the defending Texas 5A State Champion in the 100 breaststroke with a best of 1:01.5; and Chase Davison, the defending Colorado 4A State runner-up in the 100 breaststroke with a best of 1:02.3.

Combined with Elendt, who represented Germany in the semifinals of the 100 breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the Texas weakness has become a Texas strength in a hurry.

Perhaps not a coincidence – but 2nd-year University of Texas assistant Mitch Dalton was primarily a breaststroker at James Madison University.

Jacoby’s short course best time of 58.87 would already rank her 4th-best in Texas school history.

Top 10 All-Time Texas Longhorns, Women’s 100 Breaststroke