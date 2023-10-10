On Football Saturdays, you can catch the Ohio State swim team in the weight room (a DIY gym inside an old basketball arena) at 7am for their weekly full-body circuit. How do they finish the circuit? With a few rounds of good ol’ fashioned Tug-of-War.

After their lift, the Buckeyes got into the pool for a quick warmup before their main set, 34×50. The pattern was as follows:

4 Smooth, 1 Fast

3 Smooth, 2 Fast

2 Smooth, 3 Fast

1 Smooth, 4 Fast

4 Smooth, 1 Fast

3 Smooth, 1 Fast

2 Smooth, 1 Fast

1 Smooth, 1 Fast

For most of the athletes, “fast” meant 200 pace today. There were a few athletes who did variations on this set. Amy Fulmer, who is going to Pan American Games later this month, swam all of the fast 50s as FAST. Charlie Clark, a distance swimmer and member of the US National team, swam 4 descend and 30 at mile pace.