Alaskan State Champion Jasmine Anderson Commits to BYU (2024)

The 2022 Alaskan High School State Champion in the 100 breast, Jasmine Anderson has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Brigham Young University this fall. Anderson is set to graduate from Colony High School this spring and does her club swimming with Chugiak Aquatics Club.

“I would like to thank my coaches who supported me in achieving my goals and dreams in swimming. I am very excited to attend BYU and represent them as a member of their swim team.”

Anderson finished her junior year of high school swimming last November as the ASAA (Alaskan High School) state champion in the 100 breast, winning the event by over two seconds with a time of 1:01.41. She was even faster during prelims of the event, touching in a lifetime best of 1:02.88. Anderson also added a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (2:08.44).

A year earlier, at the 2021 ASAA Swimming and Diving State Championships, Anderson finished as the runner-up in the 100 breast to state record holder and Olympian Lydia Jacoby. Anderson touched at 1:03.71 that year.

Last March, Anderson was a multiple-event finalist at the 2023 Sectionals Championships in Federal Way. Her top finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, where she took eight in 1:03.27. She also finished sixteenth in the 200 breast (2:24.03).

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:02.73

200 breast – 2:14.34

200 IM – 2:08.44

400 IM – 4:45.22

Even with a year of high school left to continue improving, Anderson is already set to be a big addition to BYU’s breaststroke group. During the 2022-2023 school year, she would have held the program’s second fastest time in the 200 breast and fourth fastest time in the 100 breast.

Anderson already holds breaststroke times that would rank her among the program’s best all time performers. Her current lifetime bests would rank her in the school’s all-time top-ten for both events.

While BYU spent last season competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), the program will be entering it’s first season competing as a member of the Big-12 this fall. The conference will change further next season, with Texas having bought out the remainder of their time in the Big-12 to join the SEC in 2024.

