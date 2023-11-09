Ohio High School State Champion Kamdyn Periat (2024) Commits to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kamdyn Periat, a senior at Port Clinton High School in Port Clinton, Ohio, has committed to swim and study at the University of Minnesota beginning next fall.

“I am SO incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota!!! A huge thank you to all my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting me and helping me achieve something I have always dreamed of. I am so blessed to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program! Go Gophers!!! 〽️〽️💛♥️”

Periat is a sprint freestyle and butterfly specialist. This year she has added sprint backstroke to her repertoire.

As a junior last season at the OHSAA Division II State Championships, Periat won the 100 back (54.32) and placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.48). She earned PBs in both events. A month later, she lowered her PBs in all 6 events she swam at the Ohio Spring Senior Invitational: 50/100/200 free, 50 back, and 50/100 fly.

Periat earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 50 free (26.87) at Columbus Sectionals in July. She also earned lifetime bests in the 100 free (58.40) and 50 back (30.66). At Summer Juniors, she added a new best time in the 100 back (1:06.39).

Periat swims under coach Danny Diaz for the Port Clinton High School Redskins in the winter. During the rest of the year she trains with coaches Brent Ransom, Aaron Borgman, and Keri Buff at the Greater Toledo Aquatic Club Hurricanes.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 55.63

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 51.15

200 free – 1:52.23

100 fly – 56.20

Periat will join the Golden Gophers in the fall of 2024 with fellow commits Georgia Kahler and Olivia Wanner.

