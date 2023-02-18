Oakland’s Christian Bart and IUPUI’s Logan Kelly Both Go 51.9 100 Breasts at HL Day 3

2023 HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of the 2023 Horizon League Championships is in the books. Friday’s action saw Oakland all but seal up the women’s title, while IUPUI expanded their lead over Oakland in the men’s standings. The Golden Grizzlies find themselves down 48 points to the Jaguars with one day left in the meet.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH FRIDAY

MEN

IUPUI – 616 Oakland – 568 Cleveland State – 370 Youngstown State – 275 Milwaukee – 255 Green Bay – 226

WOMEN

Oakland – 643 IUPUI – 425.5 Milwaukee – 388.5 Youngstown State – 272 Cleveland State – 256 Green Bay – 144

The highlight of the night was arguably the men’s 100 breast, where Oakland’s Christian Bart and IUPUI’s Logan Kelly went head-to-head once again. Both men posted lifetime bests in the final, also dipping under 52 seconds for the first time in their careers. Bart won the race in 51.91, finishing just ahead of Kelly (51.94). As things stand now, both swimmers stand an excellent chance of earning invites to NCAAs this year with those performances. On top of that, Bart broke the Horizon League Record, as well as the Oakland program record. Kelly cracked the IUPUI record with his swim.

IUPUI’s Spencer Jyawook defended his title in the men’s 100 fly, winning the race by just shy of a full second. Jyawook clocked a 46.27, pulling away from the field on the back half of the race.

Cleveland State sophomore Jackson Nester had a huge swim in the men’s 400 IM, winning the race in 3:48.34. Nester used a 56.33 backstroke split to pull away from the field, hitting the halfway mark three seconds ahead of the anyone else.

Oakland’s Marko Khotynetskyi took the men’s 100 back in 46.69, leading the field by about half a second. Oakland also won the men’s 200 free, where Samuel McKenzie clocked a 1:36.28. He touched out teammate Jonas Cantrell, who came in second with a 1:36.63.

IUPUI dominated men’s 1-meter diving, seeing Sebastian Otero win in a new Horizon League championship record of 367.75. The Jags also came in second, with Alex Scott racking up a total score of 319.10.

Oakland concluded the session with a win and new Horizon League record in the men’s 400 medley relay. Khotynetskyi (46.69), Bart (52.22), Sofus Balladone (47.48), and McKenzie (43.49) combined for a 3:09.88, becoming the first Horizon League program to go under 3:10 in the event.

The Golden Grizzlies also won the women’s 400 medley relay. Susan LaGrand (54.27), Bella Gary (1:03.18), Jordyn Shipps (53.52), and Mia Keranen (50.53) teamed up for a 3:41.50, finishing first by over four seconds.

LaGrand, Shipps, and Gary all won individually on the day as well.

LaGrand won the women’s 400 IM in 4:13.70, winning by nearly three seconds. Despite it being her worst stroke, LaGrand took the race over on the breaststroke leg, splitting 1:14.50. IUPUI’s Emma Theobald kept things close through the first half of the race and ended up in second with a 4:16.59.

Shipps won the women’s 100 fly in 53.82, touching first by 0.90 seconds. It was Keranen who came in second (54.72), marking a 1-2 punch by the Golden Grizzlies.

Gary took the women’s 100 breast in 1:02.60, pulling away from the field on the back half of the race. Just a freshman, Gary has a bright future ahead of her in the Horizon League, as she was the only swimmer under 1:03 at these championships and the next five swimmers behind her were all either seniors, fifth-years, or grad students.

Milwaukee picked up a win in the women’s 100 back, with Riley Melendy posting a 55.73.

IUPUI star freestyler Emmaleigh Zietlow won the women’s 200 free decisively with a 1:47.54. She opened up a huge lead on the front half of the race, splitting 51.59, then came home in 54.95 to maintain her lead.