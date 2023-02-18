Watch: Ohio State’s Championship Record 200 Free Relay, Other Big Tens Day 3 Race Videos

2023 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Ohio State – 934 Indiana – 848.5 Michigan – 773 Wisconsin – 649 Minnesota – 529.5 Northwestern – 464.5 Penn State – 375 Rutgers – 318.5 Purdue – 311 Nebraska – 299 Iowa – 163 Illinois – 155

This post contains race videos from day three finals of the 2023 Women’s Big Ten Championships. Day three featured the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free relay.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) Pool Record – 49.57, Maggie MacNeil (2019)

(2019) 2022 Champion – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.74

(Michigan), 49.74 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.35

Top 8:

Ohio State kicked off the night with a 1-2 punch in the 100 fly. Katherine Zenick managed to touch out teammate Morgan Kraus at the finish. Both swimmers touched out Northwestern’s Miriam Guevara, who finished 0.01 seconds behind Kraus.

100 Fly A Finals 🥉 Miriam Guevara touches in 51.78, the second-fastest time in school history! pic.twitter.com/LUIbvdb6Wc — NorthwesternSwimDive (@NUSwimDive) February 17, 2023

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record – 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (2012)

Pool Record – 4:03.64, Lindsey Clary (2016)

2022 Champion – Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota), 4:03.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 4:11.60

Top 8:

Ohio State fifth-year transfer Felicia Pasadyn won the 400 IM in a thriller. She and Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom, the defending champion in the event, were locked in a tight battle the whole way. They went into the freestyle leg in a tie, then Pasadyn managed to make one final push, pulling away from Van Berkom on the final 50.

Unfortunately, this tweet doesn’t contain the full race video, but it was the best we could find.

Felicia Pasadyn wins the 400 individual medley; Ohio State's second win of the evening and sixth of these championships. pic.twitter.com/mO8O0vgVcX — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) February 17, 2023

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record – 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (2019)

Pool Record – 1:43.51, Siobhan Haughey (2016)

2022 Champion – Amy Fulmer (Ohio State), 1:43.73

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.84

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 1:45.42

Top 8:

Just like last year, the 200 free final turned into a thrilling race between Indiana’s Anna Peplowski and Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer. Last year, Fulmer touched out Peplowski but last night, the roles were reversed, seeing Peplowski earn her first individual Big Ten title of her career.

It was a fantastic race, seeing the duo tied at the halfway point of the race. Peplowski then takes a slim lead on the third 50 before Fulmer battles back on the last 50.

Not to be overlooked, Michigan’s Katie Crom, a freshman, clocked a huge lifetime best of 1:44.11 for third.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record – 55.88, Lilly King (2019)

Pool Record – 57.35, Lilly King (2016)

2022 Champion – Hannah Bach (Ohio State), 57.61

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 59.87

Top 8:

Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 58.19 Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.29 Letitia Sim (Michigan) – 58.71 Noelle Peplowski (Indiana) – 59.10 Hannah Brunzell (Northwestern) – 59.76 Hazal Ozkan (Wisconsin) – 59.97 Jojo Randby (Nebraska) – 1:00.07 Elizabeth Moore (Wisconsin) – 1:00.62

Hannah Bach successfully defended her title in the 100 breast, touching out teammate Josie Panitz.

Hannah Bach wins the 100 breaststroke for a third consecutive year with a time of 58.19 with Josie Panitz right with her in second place in 58.29. pic.twitter.com/jpEpuH4WI3 — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) February 17, 2023

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record – 49.70, Beata Nelson (2020)

Pool Record – 51.10, Maggie MacNeil (2020)

(2020) 2022 Champion – Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin), 51.58

(Wisconsin), 51.58 NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time – 52.46

Top 8:

Nyah Funderburke, who didn’t make Ohio State’s scoring roster for Big Tens last year, won the 100 back at this year’s championships. Funderburke got out to the lead, then managed to hold off a late charge by 200 free champion Anna Peplowski, who finished second.

Sophomore Nyah Funderburke secures the 8th win of these championships for the Buckeyes: the 100 backstroke in a time of 51.52. pic.twitter.com/P9iAGTyzXo — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) February 17, 2023

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

Meet Record — 1:26.74, Michigan (2022)

Pool Record — 1:28.29, Ohio State (2016)

2022 Champion — Michigan, 1:26.74

NCAA ‘A’ Cut — 1:28.43

Top 8:

Ohio State – 1:26.70 *Meet Record, Pool Record Indiana – 1:27.70 Michigan – 1:27.91 Penn State – 1:29.50 Minnesota – 1:29.50 Northwestern – 1:29.86 Wisconsin – 1:30.52 Purdue – 1:30.74

It took until the final event on the third day of the meet, but we finally saw a Big Ten championship record go down. Indiana got out to a lead in the 200 free relay, but Ohio State was able to track them down and pull a full second aheada on the final leg of the race. The performance also marked a pool record.