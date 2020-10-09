NZL SC C’ships: 16-Year-Old Fairweather Hits 1:55.23 200 Free

2020 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, October 6th – Saturday, October 10th
- Waterworld Te Rapa, New Zealand
- SCM (25m)
World Championships bronze medalist Lewis Clareburt was in fine form today in Hamilton, with the versatile 21-year-old taking home 2 golds on the evening.
First, on night 3 of these New Zealand Short Course Championships, Clareburt hit a time of 1:44.26 to reap the top prize in the men’s 200m free. Splitting 50.52/53.74, Clareburt’s winning effort marked the only outing under the 1:45 threshold, beating out the 400m and 800m free victor here Zac Reid.
Reid settled for silver in this shorter distance in 1:45.28, a new career-fastest. Prior to this meet, the 20-year-old owned a 2free PB of 1:46.18.
As for Clareburt, the man had never before been under 1:49 in this event, just barely having gotten under the 1:50 mark back in 2017 when he produced a time of 1:49.98. The 400m IM bronze medalist from Gwangju, however, overtook that in spades to become New Zealand’s 3rd fastest performer all-time with his winning 1:44.26.
But Clareburt wasn’t done, taking on the 200m IM event before the night was through. Entering these championships with a lifetime best of 1:55.96 from just this past month, the Capital Club swimmer dropped another .26 to check-in with a gold medal-worthy 1:55.70.
Clareburt marked the only swimmer tonight to get under 2:00, as Virginia Tech-bound athlete Luan Grobbelaar clocked 2:00.00 for runner-up.
Clareburt remains New Zealand’s 2nd fastest ever SCM 200 IMer in history with his 1:55.70 performance tonight.
For the women, it was 16-year-old World Junior Champion Erika Fairweather who put on a show, blasting a huge PB in the 200m free tonight. Opening in 56.08 and coming home in 59.15, Fairweather’s monster 1:55.23 not only topped tonight’s field by over 4 seconds, but it nearly knocks a second off of the teen’s previous career-fastest of 1:56.17 from just this past August.
Fairweather remains New Zealand’s 2nd fastest all-time performer in this event, with her 1:55.23 time here encroaching on Olympic medalist Lauren Boyle’s longstanding senior national record of 1:54.97 that’s been on the books since 2013. IN the meantime, Fairweather will settle for an age record with her stellar outing here.
Keep forgetting that SCM exists… if this swim was LCM I would’ve flipped out
I also thought it was long course! Regardless what a great swim