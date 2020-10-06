Aucklanders Cleared To Compete At Back Half Of NZL SC C’ships

2020 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, October 6th – Saturday, October 10th

Waterworld Te Rapa, New Zealand

SCM (25m)

Psych Sheets

Results

The 2020 New Zealand Short Course Championships kick-off today at Waterworld Te Rapa, with this year’s event incorporating several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

First, as you’ll read on in this post, the first 2 days will be considered a non-National Championships event. Second, we reported how the event had already seen both its date and location moved due to coronavirus accommodation.

Additionally this year,the 5-day affair will not be open to foreign athletes not based in New Zealand. Fourthly, medal ceremonies for the top 3 finishers are on the schedule, but Swimming NZL says they will communicate whether or not these will move forward as the competition unfolds.

And finally, those athletes based in Auckland will indeed be able to compete on days 3 to 5, therefore rendering this meet a National Championships at that point.

As we reported, because of the Auckland’s higher coronavirus alert stage, athletes living and training there will be prohibited from competing at the NZ SC Championships unless the alert level was reduced. This in fact is set to happen on Wednesday, October 7th, meaning Aucklanders will be welcome to compete in the events they have entered from Thursday, October 8th onwards. All results on days 3 to 5, will therefore be deemed National Championship results.