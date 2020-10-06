Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zac Reid Kicks Off NZL C’ships With 800 Free National Record

2020 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

With day 1 competition already underway here at the 2020 New Zealand Short Course Championships, the men’s 800m free and women’s 1500m free victors were revealed.

In the former event, 20-year-old Zac Reid got it done for gold, reaping a winning effort of 7:38.85. The man crushed the field, getting to the wall in the only outing under 8:06.

Reid, who owns New Zealand’s Age Records in this event for 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds, checks-in with a big-time personal best tonight, getting under 7:40 for the first time in his career. Entering this meet, the Aquabladz swimmer’s career-fastest was marked by the 7:40.62 he hit last year.

That previous lifetime best also represented the New Zealand national record, meaning Reid lowered the national standard now by nearly 2 seconds. Splits for Reid’s race here in Hamilton are below.

Reid competed in this men’s 800m free event at last year’s World Championships, clocking a time of 7:57.46 to finish 20th and well out of the final.

In the women’s 1500m free tonight it was Caitlin Deans who topped the field, touching in 16:20.90.

