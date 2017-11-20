Northwestern Wins TYR Invite, 16 Total Pool Records Broken

2017 Northwestern TYR Invitational

Friday-Sunday, November 17-19th

Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Complete Results

Final Team Scores

Women

Northwestern – 1190 Michigan State – 705 Ohio University – 563 Grand Canyon – 480 Fresno State – 399 UIC – 357 Truman State – 252 Saint Louis – 232 Illinois State – 11

Men

Northwestern – 890 Michigan State – 867 Grand Canyon – 721 Saint Louis University – 532 UIC – 404 Truman State – 372

Northwestern won both the men’s and women’s team titles at their invite, the Northwestern TYR Invitational. The NU women led through all 3 days, while the men managed to overtake Michigan State on the final day of competition. There were 4 pool records broken on the third day of competition, bringing the total number of pool records broken over the weekend to 15. The Northwestern women were responsible for breaking 8 of those records, the Grand Canyon men also broke 7, and Fresno State broke 1.

Here is the list of all 16 pool record performances by day:

Day 1:

Women’s 400 medley relay: Northwestern – 3:39.87

Men’s 400 medley relay: Grand Canyon – 3:07.48

Women’s 50 free: Mary Warren (Northwestern) – 22.72

Women’s 200 IM: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern)- 1:57.82

Men’s 200 free relay: Grand Canyon – 1:18.26

Men’s 100 back: Mark Nikolaev (Grand Canyon) – 44.99 (lead-off medley relay split)

Day 2:

Women’s 200 medley relay: Northwestern – 1:39.80

Men’s 200 medley relay: Grand Canyon – 1:24.46

Men’s 100 fly: Daniil Antipov (Grand Canyon) – 46.39

Women’s 400 IM: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 4:09.08

Men’s 100 breast: Youssef El Kamash (Grand Canyon) – 52.76

Women’s 800 free relay: Northwestern – 7:15.59

Day 3:

Northwestern Freshman Calypso Sheridan, and Grand Canyon Juniors Daniil Antipov and Mark Nikolaev each broke 5 pool records over the course of the weekend. Sheridan broke the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast individually, and was a member on the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. Antipov broke the 100 and 200 fly individually, and was on the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 200 free relay. Nikolaev broke every one of his 5 records on a relay, leading off the medley relay and 400 free relay, and in the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay as a whole.

Although they came in 3rd in the team scoring, the Grand Canyon men’s team had a significant weekend. In it’s first year as a full-fledged NCAA Division 1 team with full NCAA eligibility, Grand Canyon hits the halfway point in the season with 1 relay A cut, 1 individual A cut, 2 relay B cuts, and 11 individual B cuts.

Day 3 recap:

In the men’s 1650, Freshmen Guy Moskovich (Michigan State) and Dongjin Hwang (Northwestern) went 1-2 and achieved NCAA B cuts. Moskovich won with a 15:16.68, while Hwang touched in 15:26.09. Last year it took a 15:13.74 to make the NCAAs in the mile.

In the women’s 200 back, Ugne Mazutaityte won with an NCAA in a pool record and NCAA B cut of 1:55.83. Her best time in the event is 1:54.47. Nicole Aarts (Northwestern) came in 2nd with a 1:56.29, also good for a B cut.

In the men’s 200 back, Mark Nikolaev (Grand Canyon) won the event with his 2nd fastest performance ever, 1:42.81 (1:42.00 best time). Lachlan McLeish (Michigan State) went 1:46.27 for 2nd place. Both times were good for NCAA B cuts.

The women’s 200 breast saw 4 NCAA B cuts and a pool record. Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) won and broke the pool record with her time of 2:11.38. Manuela Mendolicchio came in 2nd with a 2:12.89, Alyssa Christianson was 3rd with a 2:13.85, and Rebecca Kamau was 4th with a 2:15.29.

Daniil Antipov broke his own pool record in the 200 fly, winning the event with a 1:44.54, which was good for an NCAA B cut.

The Northwestern women and Grand Canyon men both completed sweeps of the relay events by winning the 400 free relay. The Wildcat girls team of Anna Keane (50.65), Krystal Lara (50.12), Malorie Han (50.34), and Mary Warren (50.20) combined to win the event by 3 seconds with a 3:21.31, just off the pool record of 3:20.23. The Grand Canyon men’s team of Mark Nikolaev(42.87), Bogdan Plavin (44.76), Mazen El Kamash (43.83), Daniil Antipov (43.82) went to 2:55.28, a little ways off their own pool record of 2:53.37. Mark Nikolaev also broke another pool record with his lead-off split of 42.87 coming in under Matt Grevers 100 free pool record of 43.13.