Rosary Wins 3rd Straight Illinois Title; State Record Falls in Finals

IHSA GIRLS STATE

Prelims Friday, November 17th

Finals Saturday, November 18th

New Trier High School (Winnetka, IL)

Results (also available on MeetMobile)

Final Team Scores (Top 10)

Rosary – 169 Oswego East – 138.5 St. Charles North – 108 Normal Community – 104 New Trier – 94 Lyons – 84 Neuqua Valley – 79 Metea Valley – 62 Dunlap – 48 Barrington – 37

Rosary picked up its 3rd straight IHSA girls state title on Saturday, November 18th. They scored 11 points less than they did in last year’s victory, and only won one event (200 medley relay), but still won by over 30. Oswego East came in 2nd, and had the most 1st place finishes (4).

Finals Event Recap:

200 Medley Relay

Rosary – 1:43.15 St. Charles North – 1:43.67 Normal Community – 1:44.17 Neuqua Valley – 1:44.20 New Trier – 1:44.34 Lyons – 1:44.41

The Rosary team of Athena Ye (25.46), Izzy Pytel (29.46), Camryn Streid (25.04), and Emily Ryan (23.19) backed up their prelims performance by winning the event, but went nearly half a second slower than they did in prelims (1:42.77). St. Charles North was the only team in the Championship field to drop time from their prelims race, going 1:43.67 for 2nd place, compared to 1:43.91 for 5th in prelims. The race for 3rd place was very tight, with Normal Community coming out on top, only .24 seconds faster than 6th place. Grace Ariola shaved a little time off her prelims split of 24.50 by going 24.45, leading the backstroke field by 1.01 seconds.

200 Free

Melissa Pish (Normal West)/Georgia White (Oswego) – 1:47.13 Anne Tavierne (Rosary) – 1:49.52 Audrey Guyett (St. Charles North) – 1:49.98 Macy Rink (Bloomington) – 1:50.38 Iza Pelka (Stevenson) – 1:50.52

The showdown between IHSA record-holder Georgia White, and ISI record-holder Melissa Pish ended in a tie at 1:47.13. Pish had a slight lead at the 50 mark, 24.92 to White’s 25.01, then White took the lead for the during the middle 100, out-splitting Pish 53.95 to 54.66. On the last 50, Melissa Pish roared home in 27.55 to catch Georgia White, who split 28.17, and reach her hand on the wall for the tie. The time was about half a scond of the IHSA record of 1:46.69.

200 IM

Ema Rajic (Urbana University High) – 2:00.74 Annika Wagner (Maine South) – 2:01.30 Valerie Tazari (Crystal Lake) – 2:01.52 Sydney VanOvermeiren (Rosary) – 2:02.35 Callahan Dunn (Lyons) – 2:02.56 Mari Kraus (Oswego) – 2:03.15

Ema Rajic came back from a 4th place prelims finish to defend her 200 IM title. Rajic came in close to half a second off her IHSA record set last year, but still posted her 3rd fastest time ever. Rajic had a huge breaststroke split, 33.98, which led the field by over half a second. Rajic was also the only girl in the field to drop time from her prelims race. Maine South Sophomore Annika Wagner posted her 2nd fastest time ever to come in 2nd. Noelle Peplowski (Metamora) came in 7th for the 4th year in a row, posting a 2:02.73.

50 Free

Grace Ariola took the 50 in a tight race with Grace Cooper. Those times were also both Ariola And Cooper’s second fastest times ever. Grace Ariola was off her personal best of 22.20. Natalie Ungaretti dropped a place from prelims and overtook Athena Ye to get 3rd.

Diving

Jessie Creed (New Trier) – 479.10 Katie Lipsey (New Trier) – 436.50 Ally Landis (Vernon Hills) – 426.15 Dana Siverly (Normal U-High) – 418.25 Abigail Hellinga (Hononegah) – 411.20 Lizzie Rumsey (Champaign Centennial) – 409.45

Defending Champ Jessie Creed expanded her lead in the finals session to claim victory. Creed held a decent lead the whole way through the diving competition. Fellow New Trier teammate, Katie Lipsey came in 2nd, and both girls will be back next year, so they are already the names to beat heading into 2018. The score got progressively tighter from the top down, with 43 points separating 1st and 2nd, and less than 2 separating 5th and 6th.

100 Fly

Emma Theobald (Dunlap) – 54.61 Julia Heimstead (Normal Community) – 55.05 Camryn Streid (Rosary) – 55.32 Anna Gruvberger (Hinsdale Central) – 55.43 Mallory Jump (St. Charles North) – 55.65 Lindsey Merk (Lockport) – 55.66

Emma Theobald went her 2nd fastest time ever to win the 100 fly by almost half a second. Julia Heimstead went her 3rd fastest time ever to take 2nd, and defending champ Camryn Streid went almost the exact same time as last year to take 3rd. Emma Theobald and Camryn Streid are the only girls who do not return to IHSA next year.

100 Free

Grace Cooper added a little time from her prelims performance of 49.60, but managed to hold of her teammate, Georgia White by 1 tenth of a second. Notably, Grace Cooper and Kate Morris were the only 2 girls in this final not to drop time from prelims, making the 100 free the event with the most time drops in finals. Also of note, Georgia white is the only swimmer who will not be returning to IHSA next year, which sets up a very tight 100 free for next year already.

500 Free

Melissa Pish controlled the race from the very 1st 50, taking it out nearly a second faster than the next fastest split in the field. While her time was over 5 seconds off her personal best, and 2 and a half seconds off the IHSA record, Pish still won the race by 4 seconds. With 4 Seniors in the field, Sophomore Callahan Dunn sets her self up to be the favorite heading into next season.

200 Free Relay

Oswego – 1:33.58 Rosary – 1:33.66 Neuqua Valley – 1:33.90 Lyons – 1:34.82 Metea Valley – 1:35.03 St. Charles North – 1:35.40

Oswego and Rosary both added time from their prelims performances, and interestingly, Oswego added more time than Rosary but still managed to win the event. The Neuqua Valley team made up of 3 Freshmen (Tiffanie Ruan, Rachel Stege, and Megan Ciezczak) held on to 3rd place, dropping .12 seconds from prelims. The other member of that relay, Kristen Stege, is a Junior, so the entire relay will be back next year.

100 Back

Grace Ariola (Normal Community) – 53.29 Shannon Kearney (Loyola) – 53.90 Brooke West (Fenwick) – 55.36 Ashley Carollo (Stevenson) – 55.84 Grace Prendergast (Lyons) – 55.85 Emma Theobald (Dunlap) – 56.04

As expected, Grace Ariola won the event pretty convincingly. That time was only .25 seconds off Ariola’s best time ever. Shannon Kearney had a huge race, dropping over half a second from the lifetime best she went in prelims. Megan Armstrong (St. Charles North) took 7th with a 55.35, which would have been good for 3rd.

100 Breast

Ema Rajic (Urbana University) – 1:01.35 Valerie Tazari (Crystal Lake) – 1:02.20 Noelle Peplowski (Metamora) – 1:02.30 Maxine Parkinson (Neuqua Valley) – 1:03.21 Sydney Colburn (Deerfield) – 1:03.50 Ally Penrod (Barrington) – 1:04.44

Ema Rajic defended her state title in the race between the last 3 IHSA 100 breast champions. Rajic took the event almost half a second slower than her IHSA record performance of 1:00.77 last year. Valerie Tazari and Ema Rajic had the exact same split on the 1st 50 (28.88), but Rajic was able to come home considerably faster, leaving Tazari in 2nd. Noelle Peplowski came in 3rd, dropping .09 seconds from her prelims performance.

400 Free Relay

Oswego – 3:22.48 Normal Community – 3:25.51 Rosary – 3:26.08 New Trier – 3:26.93 St. Charles North – 3:28.76 Metea Valley – 3:29.29

Oswego managed to lower the state record they set in prelims (3:22.63). The team of Grace Cooper (49.88), Mari Kraus (50.60), Emily Giles (52.28), and Georgia White (49.72) managed to knock another .15 seconds off the record. The Normal Community team of Grace Ariola (48.87), Claire Koh (53.78), Ashley Bengtson (52.83), and Julia Heimstead (50.01) managed to overtake Rosary in finals. Ariola’s lead-off split was the fastest of the field by far and was a best time for her by a tenth of a second.