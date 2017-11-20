Navy Seniors Receive Postings at Purdue Invitational

Six United States Naval Academy senior (midshipman first class) swimmers received their service assignments Thursday, November 16, at the beginning of the Purdue Invitational in West Lafayette, IN. While their classmates received their assignments on the Naval Academy Annapolis, MD campus, the six seniors heard of their futures while standing on the bulkhead of the Burke Aquatic Center.

Harold Choo, a breastroke/ IMer from Paramus, NJ, was assigned a Naval Flight Officer.

Connor Davis, a sprint freestyler from Shelton, CT, was assigned to Submarines.

Kenny Parker, a distance freestyler from Manassas, VA, was assigned a Surface Warfare Officer.

Steve Miller, a mid-distance freestyler and student coach from Gilbertsville, PA was assigned to Submarines.

Will Rittenhouse, a back/fly/IMer from London, England, was assigned to Explosive Ordinance Disposal.

Ethan Whitaker, a distance freestyler, from Chesterton, IN, was assigned to the Marine Corps.

The United States Naval Academy (USNA) aims to match the first-class midshipmen with a community that suits their personal preferences as well as their aptitude and ability. For the Class of 2017, 95 percent of the first-class midshipmen received their first or second assignment preference.

According to the USNA, “assignments are based on specific requirements provided to USNA by Department of the Navy leadership and consider both a midshipman’s aptitude and preference for a particular assignment. The Naval Academy endeavors to place midshipmen in the community best suited to their strengths, so as to set them up for successful careers of naval service.”

Navy swimming is a member of the Patriot League.