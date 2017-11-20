8 Reasons To Be Thankful For Swimming

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

It was never our intention to become a swim family, it’s something that just happened throughout the years. I’m convinced that swimming has added to the fabric of our lives and is partially responsible for our children’s character. We’ve been enriched with memories of practices, meets, volunteering, serving on boards, planning banquets and fun activities for our kids and fellow swim parents. This time of year is perfect to reflect on how grateful I am to have swimming in my life.

Here are eight reasons why I’m thankful for swimming:

ONE

I’m thankful for the strength swimming has given my kids—both mentally and physically.



TWO

I’m thankful for the friendships my children have made through swimming and the friends I’ve made, as well.

THREE

I’m thankful that swimming has taught my kids perseverance, grit and how to work for goals.

FOUR

I’m thankful for swimming because it’s pushed me out of my comfort zone and off the blocks.

FIVE

I’m thankful for the physicality of swimming and the sense of accomplishment I feel after completing a hard work out.

SIX

I’m thankful that swimming has helped my kids learn to handle the ups and downs in the pool and that will help prepare them for life.

SEVEN

I’m thankful for the coaches, referees and administrators who dedicate their time to others.

EIGHT

I’m thankful for all the parents who support their children and their teams financially—and with their valuable time–to help them be successful.

Why are you thankful for swimming in your lives?