8 Reasons To Be Thankful For Swimming

November 20th, 2017 Lifestyle

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

It was never our intention to become a swim family, its something that just happened throughout the years. Im convinced that swimming has added to the fabric of our lives and is partially responsible for our childrens character. Weve been enriched with memories of practices, meets, volunteering, serving on boards, planning banquets and fun activities for our kids and fellow swim parents. This time of year is perfect to reflect on how grateful I am to have swimming in my life.

Here are eight reasons why Im thankful for swimming:

ONE

Im thankful for the strength swimming has given my kidsboth mentally and physically.

TWO

Im thankful for the friendships my children have made through swimming and the friends Ive made, as well.

THREE

Im thankful that swimming has taught my kids perseverance, grit and how to work for goals.

FOUR

Im thankful for swimming because its pushed me out of my comfort zone and off the blocks.

FIVE

Im thankful for the physicality of swimming and the sense of accomplishment I feel after completing a hard work out.

SIX

Im thankful that swimming has helped my kids learn to handle the ups and downs in the pool and that will help prepare them for life.

SEVEN

Im thankful for the coaches, referees and administrators who dedicate their time to others.

EIGHT

Im thankful for all the parents who support their children and their teams financiallyand with their valuable time–to help them be successful.

Why are you thankful for swimming in your lives?

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

Years of Plain Suck

Very nice piece, Elizabeth.

I’m very grateful to swimming because it is a LIFE-LONG SPORT. I swam at the age-group, high school, and college levels and enjoyed it thoroughly. But what I’ve really liked is my 40 year experience as a MASTERS SWIMMER. Fun people, fun exercise, and fun workouts!

Also, I’ve watched many men and women join the Masters ranks in their 30s, 40s, and 50s after their legs (or knees) gave out, and have delighted in their joy as they became accomplished (and fit) as adult swimmers.

