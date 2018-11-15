SLUH Finds Redemption at 2018 MSHSAA Boys’ Class 2 Championships

MSHSAA BOYS’ CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Friday, November 9, 2018

St. Peters Rec Plex, St. Peters, MO

2017 Boys’ Class 2 results

After losing the 2017 Missouri State High School Boys’ Class 2 Championship by six points in the final relay, St. Louis University High School (SLUH) celebrated victory with a first-place finish in 2018. On a night that saw seven Class 2 records fall, SLUH found success with depth in strong underclassmen and senior leaders, besting Liberty 250 to 235.

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ CLASS 2 SCORES:

St. Louis University High – 250 Liberty – 235 Christian Brothers – 224 Lee’s Summit North – 201 Rockhurst – 165

MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Lee’s Summit North led off the night with a narrow win over Christian Brothers College (CBC) – 1:33.24 to 1:33.42, and a new Class 2 record in the 200 Medley relay for the team of senior Grant Godard, sophomore Daniel Worth, senior JP Hynes, and junior Andrew Bennett. Lee’s Summit North’s new record was almost 1.5 seconds faster than their previous record set in 2017.

Holt senior and Arizona State commit Noah Scheuermann dropped more than eight seconds from his seed time to win the 200 free in 1:39.29. Lee’s Summit North standout Worth set a new Class 2 record in the 200 IM, leading the race and out-touching Lindbergh senior and Missouri State commit Tyler Lewis 1:50.18 to 1:50.58.

A sprint battle ensued between CBC senior Brooks Cosman and Lee’s Summit North senior JP Hynes with Cosman victorious over Hynes in the 50 free 20.86 to 20.92. Cosman’s time set a new Class 2 record for the 50 free, improving on Liberty senior, and Missouri State commit Noah Witzki’s 2017 record of 21.40. Cosman dropped more than three seconds in his 100 free seed time and overtook Hynes in the second 50 to win 45.35 to 45.82.

CBC senior August Brandt bested Scheuermann by .13 seconds in the 100 fly to take the win 48.62 to 48.75. Brandt set the new Class 2 record, breaking Witzki’s 2017 record of 49.85. Dropping more than eight seconds from his seed time and beating the field by more than three seconds, Rockhurst junior Dylan Nill won the 500 free in 4:33.60.

Lee’s Summit North team of Worth, Godard, Bennett, and Hynes combined again to find success and a new Class 2 record in the 200 free relay over SLUH’s squad 1:25.53 to 1:27.00. Lee’s Summit North’s splits of 21.66, 21.74, 21.30 and Hynes anchor leg of 20.83, combined to erase the 2017 record of 1:26.48 set by Rock Bridge.

Liberty’s Witzki won the 100 back in a time of 49.76, a more than a 1.5-second improvement over his seed time. Lee’s Summit North’s Worth dominated the field by more than three seconds to take first in the 100 breast (55.12), going out in 25.73, only .66 off his 200 medley relay split of 25.07. With his 2018 time, Worth set a new Class 2 record in the 100 breast, beating his 2017 record of 57.07.

The SLUH team of seniors Joseph Feder, Daniel Fink, and William Slatin, and freshman Cooper Scharff set a new Class 2 record and saw the only team win in the 400 free relay, which bested CBC 3:07.92 to 3:08.03, despite an anchor leg of 44.89 by CBC’s Cosman.

Frances Howell North freshman Logan Schelfaut (503.55) proved triumphant over Blue Springs senior and 2017 champion Alex Burt (488.30) in the 1-meter diving.

EVENT WINNERS: