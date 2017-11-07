Rock Bridge Wins MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Championship with Last Race

2017 MSHSAA BOYS CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 3 rd and Saturday, November 4th

and Saturday, November 4th St. Peters Rec Plex, St. Peters, MO

Prelim/Final, 11-dive format

Short course yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Rock Bridge – 243 St. Louis University High – 237 Lee’s Summit North – 221 Kirkwood – 151 Liberty – 148

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Lee’s Summit North, 1:34.96, (G. Godard, Worth, L. Godard, Bresette)

200 Free: Liam Bresette (Lee’s Summit North), 1:37.04

200 IM: Jack Wever (Kirkwood). 1:50.50

50 Free: Noah Witzki (Liberty), 21.40

100 Fly: Noah Witzki (Liberty), 49.85

100 Free: Liam Bresette (Lee’s Summit North), 44.56

500 Free: Dane Florea (Rock Bridge), 4:27.72

200 Free Relay: Rock Bridge, 1:26.48, (Florea, Betz, Lorson, Gilbert)

100 Back: Jack Wever (Kirkwood), 49.72

100 Breast: David Worth (Lee’s Summit North) 57.07

400 Free Relay: Rock Bridge, 3:09.24, (Florea, Jokerst, Gilbert, Lorson)

1-meter Diving: Alex Burt (Blue Springs South), 465.30

With what can only be described as one of the most exciting finishes of a Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) boys state swimming championships, Rock Bridge took the crown in the last event of the meet, the 400 free relay. Tied at 203 points each, St. Louis University High School (SLUH) and Rock Bridge headed into the 400 free relay with SLUH seeded first and Rock Bridge second. Rock Bridge senior, and University of Missouri commit Dane Florea led off with a 45.87 to SLUH’s John Burke (49.89). Rock Bridge won the relay (3:09.24) to secure a 6-point championship victory over SLUH.

Lee’s Summit senior and Arizona State University commit Liam Bresette set the tone for a fast meet with his state record win in the 200 free (1:37.04), besting his 2015 record of 1:38.15. Bresette went on to set another state record in the 100 free (44.56) breaking Matthew Margritier’s 2010 record of 44.73. Bresette’s records become the new Class 2 and overall records as the MSHSAA divided the schools into two divisions based on school size. This year’s fastest times for Class 1 and Class 2 become the new class records, and any time that beats the overall state record stands as the new overall record.

Jack Wever, Kirkwood senior and University of Louisville commit, won the 200 IM (1:50.50), and 100 back (49.72), helping to take his team to a fourth-place finish. Liberty junior Noah Witzki took wins in the 50 free (21.40), and 100 fly (49.85), made more impressive as they follow directly after each other in event order.

Dane Florea’s first place in the 500 free (4:27.72) was followed by his lead-off (21.05) in Rock Bridge’s winning 200 free relay. Lee Summit North freshman Daniel Worth won the 100 breast (57.07), out touching senior teammate and Missouri Science and Technology commit Andy Huffman (57.10) by .03.

Blue Springs South junior Alex Burt won the 1-meter diving (465.30) after leading for the entire event.