Cape Girardeau Tigers Take MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships

2017 MSHSAA BOYS CLASS 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 2nd, Friday, November 3rd

St. Peters Rec Plex, St. Peters, MO

Prelim/Final, 11-dive format

Short course yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Central (Cape Girardeau) – 301.5 Kearney – 250 Glendale – 208 Ladue Horton Watkins – 145 Parkway West – 128

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Cape, 1:33.67 (Bening, Hahs, Davis, Vines)

200 Free: Evan Holt (Kearney), 1:40.70

200 IM: Brogan Davis (Cape), 1:49.01

50 Free: Grant Sloan (Kearney), 20.41

100 Fly: Brogan Davis (Cape), 48.81

100 Free: Jacob Bening (Cape), 46.29

500 Free: Evan Holt (Kearney), 4:34.26

200 Free Relay: Kearney, 1:26.85 (Sloan, Holt, White, Wolfe)

100 Back: Jacob Bening (Cape), 46.29

100 Breast: Grant Sloan (Kearney), 56.95

400 Free Relay: Cape, 3:07.71 (Davis, Seabaugh, Dickson, Bening)

1-meter Diving: Hunter Grannum (MICDS), 581.40

The Cape Girardeau Central Tigers took the inaugural Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) Class 1 Boys swimming championships, with prelims on Thursday, November 2, and finals Friday, November 3. The MSHSAA advisory committee divided the competition this year to Class 1 and Class 2 based on school size. The fastest times swum at this year’s championships then become the Class 1 or Class 2 record. Should a Class 1 or Class 2 record surpass the previous state record, there would be a new overall record.

Cape, last year’s state championships before the class division, won by more than 50 points over Kearney, thanks in part to taking six of the 12 events. Cape’s Brogan Davis, a 2018 Auburn commit, won the 200 IM (1:49.01), and 100 fly (48.81), and was a member of Cape’s winning 200 medley relay (1:33.67), and 400 free relay (3:07.71). Cape sophomore Jacob Bening took the 100 free (46.29), and 100 back (46.29), and led off Cape’s 200 medley relay with a 23.81. Cape sophomore Daniel Seabaugh’s second place finish in the 500 free (4:35.11) was followed by a third-leg split of 21.62 in Cape’s 200 free relay (1:27.20), which immediately followed the distance event.

Kearney junior Evan Holt won the 200 free (1:40.70), and 500 free (4:34.26), and turned around to swim a 21.67 for his leg of Kearney’s winning 200 free relay (1:26.85). Kearney senior and 2018 University of Wyoming commit Grant Sloan won the 100 breast (56.95), out-touching Cape senior and IUPUI commit Sam Hahs (57.39). Sloan’s winning time of 20.41 in the 50 free was .03 seconds off the 2010 state record of 20.48., and .5 seconds faster than his time at the recent COMO high school invitational, where Class 1 and Class 2 teams had a chance to compete.

MICDS junior Hunter Grannum (581.40) won the 1-meter diving by more than 80 points over Glendale junior Cole Earl (498.85). Grannum’s final score was the third-highest ever for MSHSAA state championships.