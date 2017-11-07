Taylor Ruck Breaks 3 Canadian Age Group Records at NYAC Cup

2017 NYAC Cup

A portion of the Toronto-based contingent of Canada’s women’s swimming surge kicked off their 2017-2018 season this weekend in short course meters at the beautiful Toronto Pan Am Centre with racing at the North York Aquatic Club-hosted NYAC Cup this weekend.

World Junior Championship medalists Taylor Ruck, Kayla Sanchez, and Rebecca Smith all participated in the meet. Ruck, who has spent most of her life living and training in the United States, moved to Toronto over the summer to train for a year before heading to Stanford, and she showed off top-notch early-season results with 3 Canadian 15-17 National Age Group Records.

Ruck Results:

100 back (57.26) – NAG Record (previous – Danielle Hanus, 57.63, 2015)

200 back (2:03.79) – NAG Record (previous – Meryn McCann, 2:05.88, 2015)

50 free (24.48) – NAG Record (previous – Chantal Van Landeghem, 24.56, 2012)

100 free (52.60) – personal best

200 IM (2:09.67) – personal best

That time in the 200 back is the 3rd-fastest by a Canadian of any age. Note that having spent so much of her career in the U.S., Ruck hasn’t swum short course meters as much as many of her Canadian peers.

“I haven’t raced since the World Juniors so I had very little expectations coming into the event. I just wanted to get racing again, go as hard as I could and have some fun,” said the 17-year-old Ruck, who also has two Olympic medals to her credit. “The results definitely provided good insight as to where I am right now. I want to keep working hard, and continue to get even better.

“Being in this new environment has been a really good choice for my swimming,” said Ruck who balances her training while completing her senior year at West Hill Collegiate Institute. “It is quite different than what I’m used to, but it has really helped bring a lot of focus to my training which is paying off,” said Ruck.

Ruck’s World Juniors teammates Sanchez and Smith also combined for 9 personal best times, albeit no new national records.

Kayla Sanchez Results:

50 free (24.63) – personal best

100 free (53.17) – personal best

100 back (58.12) – personal best

200 breast (2:27.10) – personal best

200 IM (2:09.93) – personal best

Rebecca Smith Results: