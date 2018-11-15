Cape Central Three-Peat for Missouri Boys’ Class 1 Title

MSHSAA CLASS 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

St. Peters Rec Plex, St. Peters, MO

2017 Boys’ Class 1 results

Following on their 2017 Missouri State High School Class 1 swimming championships, the 2018 champion Central (Cape Girardeau) Tigers were greeted with a celebratory police and fire escort into their hometown of Cape Girardeau, MO. The Tigers won their third consecutive title, and second since the division of Missouri boys swimming to Class 1 and Class 2. This year, the team solidified their win by taking top honors in five events and breaking four Class 1 records.

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ CLASS 1 SCORES:

Central (Cape Girardeau) – 225 Glendale – 209 Parkway West – 185 Kearney – 143 MICDS – 134

HIGHLIGHTS

The Kearney 200 medley relay team of sophomore Vaughn Sloan, senior Tyler Godsey, senior Carter White, and senior and University of Iowa commit Evan Holt started off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:38.44) besting the Parkway West team (1:38.64) by a mere .2 second.

Central junior Daniel Seabaugh was the star of the meet, winning the 200 free with a new Class 1 record of 1:39.14 and beating out Holt (1:39.53). The Seabaugh/Holt battle continued in the 500 free, with Seabaugh surging ahead off the last turn to finish in 4:29.83 to Holt’s 4:29.88 and breaking another Class 1 record. In the following event, Seabaugh added his third Class 1 state record anchoring the 200 free relay (1:26.73) with a 21.50 and joining teammates senior Hyrum Dickson, junior Truman Vines, and junior Jacob Bening in victory.

Battle junior AJ Huskey championed in the 200 IM (1:49.64), finishing almost four seconds ahead of Oak Park junior Robbie Hill (1:54.01). Huskey returned two events later to beat out Smithville sophomore Nathan Noll 50.46 to 50.72 to take first in the 100 fly.

Nevada sophomore Ben Hines dominated the sprint distances, winning the 50 free in 20.74 to Glendale senior Sam Beatty’s 21.39, and out-touching Bening 46.19 to 46.46 in the 100 free. Bening went on to win the 100 back (50.89) and set the fourth Class 1 record for Central, improving on his 2017 Class 1 record of 51.84.

Kearney senior Tyler Godsey brushed by Lutheran St. Charles senior Matthew States’ first 50 lead to take the win in the 100 breast, 58.06 to 58.36. Central cemented their win with a first-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:14.53), as the team of Vines, Dickson, sophomore Jack Maxton, and Bening dropped more than three seconds from their prelim time, to beat Parkway West (3:17.18).

Glendale senior Cole Earl dominated diving, leading throughout the competition and winning by almost 80 points over Parkway South freshman Brayden Escher 533.50 to 455.05.

EVENT WINNERS: