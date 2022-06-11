North Texas Secures Commitment from Futures Qualifier Izangely Ruiz

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izangely Ruiz (Iza Ruiz in the SWIMS database) has committed to swim and study at University of North Texas beginning in the 2022-23 school year. She will be the first member of her family to be on an athletic scholarship to a four-year university.

“UNT gave me a good glance into a good future for me as a student-athlete. With the amazing coaches and swimmers they have, I’ll be sure to be around good teammates for the next few years. I’m excited to do great things with my new team!”

Ruiz is a senior at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee, and specializes mainly in breaststroke, IM, and freestyle. Ruiz wrapped up her high school swimming career in February with a pair of finals appearances at the 2022 TISCA State High School Championship. She placed 10th in the 200 IM (2:09.99) and 16th in the 100 breast (1:08.06).

She swims year-round with Middle Tennessee Swim Club and has also represented Puerto Rico internationally. Last June, she competed at 2021 CCCAN Swimming Championships and medaled in the 50 breast (bronze), 100 breast (silver), and 200 breast (silver) and also finaled in the 200 IM (4th) and the 50 free (8th). She also swam at Junior PanAms, placing 22nd in the 100 breast and 17th in the 200 breast in prelims.

Ruiz is a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM. Her best SCY times are:

100 breast – 1:04.69

200 breast – 2:23.48

200 IM – 2:07.55

Ruiz will join a deep breaststroke training group at UNT that included: Laura Mazzotta (1:02.10/2:14.95), Brooke Beddingfield (1:03.67/2:20.44), Hallie Kolb (1:04.04/2:24.64), Paige Walsh (1:04.87/2:18.42), and Jenny Holwell (1:04.91/2:26.86). Beddingfield was the only senior last season.

Ruiz’ best times would have made the B finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the 2022 Conference-USA Championships.

