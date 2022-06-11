Mike Stephens Describes Why Hawaii is One of the Best Jobs in the Country

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Mike Stephens was recently named the Head Coach at the University of Hawaii and joined us on the SwimSwam podcast to talk about it. In this chat, Mike discusses how the lifestyle and swimming roots in Hawaii make it one of the best jobs in the country. He talks about how his servant leadership will help him lay the foundation of a successful culture at his new program.

We get into how he was able to change the culture at Boston College and lead them to 170 school records, including over 40 this last season. He seems poised to bring that momentum to Hawaii where there is a lot more support for high level performance. It sounds like a great fit and makes for another chance to learn from one of the bright young minds in our sport.

