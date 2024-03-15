New Zealand’s 16-Yr-Old Monique Wieruszowski Nails 1:07.67 100 Breast Record

2024 AUCKLAND AGE GROUP & OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 15th & Saturday, March 16th

Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

LCM (50m)

While 15-year-old Sierra Toohey of Australia was making waves in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the New South Wales State Open Championships, another teenager turned some heads in the event while competing in New Zealand.

Racing at the 2024 Auckland Age Group & Open Championships, 16-year-old Monique Wieruszowski clocked a new national record of 1:07.67 en route to gold.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer in 1:08.76, North Shore Swimming Club’s Wieruszowski found an entirely other gear to rip the first sub-1:08 outing of her young career.

The teen opened in 31.24 and closed in 36.43, crushing her previous lifetime best and New Zealand national record of 1:08.68 to bits. That former mark was put on the books last November at the Northern Arena Invitational.

For perspective, Wieruszowski’s new 1:07.67 PB would rank her 7th among the all-time American 15-16-year-old performers.

Wieruszowski is also the national record holder in the 50m breast, courtesy of the 30.42 nabbed at December’s Queensland Championships. She earned silver in that event at the 2023 World Championships (30.68) while also placing 10th in the 100m breast (1:08.72).