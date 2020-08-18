Nebraska High School State Finalist Sean McElmeel Commits to Long Island

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Sean McElmeel of Papillion, NE has committed to swim at Division I Long Island University beginning in the 2020-2021 season. He swims year-round for Sarpy County Swim Club, and he recently graduated from Papillion – La Vista High School.

“I am very excited to continue my academic and swimming career at Long Island University. I’m excited to be a part of a new program and start new traditions with the Sharks. I feel like their academics will help me achieve my goals throughout my college experience.”

McElmeel’s high school swim coach Nick Baker expressed, “Sean has been a major factor in our programs since he was a young child. As a high school junior, he was part of an All-American 200 Freestyle Relay.”

In mid-February, McElmeel competed at the Metropolitan Conference Championships in the 50 free and the 100 back. He placed within the top 8 in each event, earning himself a spot in finals. The Papillion – La Vista senior placed 8th in the prelims heats of the 100 free with a time of 55.99. He dropped 1.01 seconds in finals, passing Westside High School’s Eli Gosnell to take 7th place. McElmeel was seeded 6th after the prelims heats of the 50 free. He dropped 0.52 seconds in finals, going a time of 22.08 and taking home the bronze medal.

At the end of February, McElmeel competed at the Nebraska State High School Championships. In his free, he placed 13th in prelims, later dropping 0.27 seconds to move up to 10th with a time of 21.80. He swam in the A-final of the 100 back, finishing 7th overall in 52.93. Finally, McElmeel led off Papillion – La Vista’s 200 free relay with a time of 21.89. He was followed by Henry Belik, Daniel Keller, and Joe Ciriaco.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.80

100 back – 52.93

50 back – 25.87

200 back – 2:01.18

100 free – 50.04

Long Island University recently announced the addition of a men’s swimming and diving team. Matt Donovan, who has been coaching the women’s team for the past four seasons, will head the men’s team.

