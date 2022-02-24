NCAA Announces Qualifiers for 2022 Division II Men’s and Women’s Championships

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)

Live Stream

Live Results

The NCAA announced on Tuesday the names of the swimmers and divers that have been selected to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The NCAA extended invitations to 157 men from 32 schools and 183 women from 43 schools for swimming. It will add another 18 men and 22 women after the diving qualification rounds to reach the 380 total number of participants allowed. Those numbers are a return-to-the-mean after a 2021 championship meet that saw vastly reduce numbers (130 men and 130 women for swimming, 16 men and 16 women for diving).

In the women’s meet, only six-time defending champions Queens University of Charlotte qualified a full roster of 18 swimmers. Drury (16), UIndy (14), Tampa (14), Lindenwood (11), Wingate (9), and Nova S’eastern (9) were the next most prolific qualifiers. On the men’s side, Drury and UIndy led the way with 16 qualifiers each. Six-time defending champion Queens (12), Florida Southern (9), Colorado Mesa (9), and McKendree (9) also had strong selections.

In swimming, a student-athlete is permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than four may be individual events. Swimmers were selected one by one per event until the maximum of 157 male or 183 female swimmers was reached. All individual swimmers who had achieved “A” time standards were selected first. Thereafter, one entry was added to each event in event order (excluding those already populated by “A” qualifiers) until each event had the same number of swimmers. At the point where they had multiple swimmers at the cutline, the closest to the “A” standard was selected.

In addition, schools with four invited swimmers were eligible to swim relay events. Otherwise, schools with at least one invited swimmer who met a Provisional Standard for a relay event were deemed eligible to participate in that relay.

The psych sheets, as well as the list of swim alternates, relays, and diving preliminary qualifiers, are listed below.

Men’s Meet

Women’s Meet