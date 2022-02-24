Edgewood Wins 4 Titles En-Route to Reclaiming WIAA Division 2 Title

2022 Wisconsin Boys’ High School Division 2 Swimming & Diving State Championship

Friday, February 18, 2022

Waukesha South High School Natatorium, Muskego, Wisconsin

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Top 5 Teams:

Edgewood, 274 Cedarburg, 233 Rhinelander, 202.5 Shorewood, 185 Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights, 165

Edgewood High School won its 3rd WIAA Division 2 title in 4 years after falling to 3rd place last year. Edgewood topped the defending champions, Cederburg by 41 points. Last year, Cederburg won the WIAA Division 2 title by 78 points over Whitefish Bay, which finished 9th in 2022.

Wisconsin divides its high school state championships into two divisions, with smaller schools competing in division 2.

Edgewood led the meet with four state titles: 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay. The team was led by senior Colin Senke, a University of Wisconsin commit, and freshman Finnley Conklin, who each won an individual event, and were members of both winning relays.

Senke successfully defended his title in the 100 backstroke (50.12), which he won by over two-seconds. In 2021, he won the event with a time of 49.28, which is his best time. As a sophomore in 2020, Senke finished 2nd (50.82) as Aidan Lohr set the current state record (48.05). In 2019, as a freshman, Senke was 5th (53.74).

In the 200 medley relay, Senke led off in 23.09 seconds, which was the fastest split in the field. He joined forces with Conklin (24.54), Jaxon VandenBrook (23.65), and Silas Leuthner (22.24) to take 1st (1:33.52) in a new state record time, winning the event by 3.25 seconds. The previous record was also held by Edgewood and was set in 2020. The only returning swimmer was Senke, who swam the fly leg in 2020.

Edgewood won the 400 freestyle relay by 1.24 seconds (3:11.94) with Davis Petersen (48.99), Senke (45.97), Leuthner (50.77), and Conklin (46.21). Edgewood took 2nd to Cedarburg in both of these relays last year, posting a 1:37.34 and a 3:14.24, respectively.

The final title for Edgewood came in the 100 breaststroke where Conklin, the freshman, won by 2.34 seconds with a time of 55.20. This marks a new lifetime best for Conklin, who also posted a best time at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional meet at Baraboo to win the event (56.91), which was faster than his seed time of 57.06 seconds. The WIAA Division 2 state record is held by Max McHugh (51.62), which was set in 2018. McHugh is now a breaststroke star at the University of Minnesota, who won the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 2021 NCAA Championships and will return in a few weeks to defend his titles.

Isaac Fleig, a junior at Cedarburg, defended his WIAA Division 2 title in the 200 IM (1:50.33) and won his 3rd title in the 500 freestyle (4:26.64). In the 500 freestyle, he set a new state record, en-route to winning the event by 13-seconds. The previous record stood at 4:28.83 seconds set in 2017 by Ben McDade. Fleig won the 200 IM, 3.59 seconds ahead of Conklin, who touched at 1:54.12 seconds. In 2021, Fleig won the 200 IM (1:52.63) and the 500 freestyle (4:34.69). In 2020 as a freshman, Fleig won the 500 freestyle (4:29.24) and was 2nd in the 200 IM (1:54.76). Fleig has verbally committed to swim for the University of Kentucky beginning in fall 2023.

Cedarburg also had a victory from Matt Dedering, who defended his title in the 100 freestyle (45.49), who will swim for the University of Utah beginning in fall 2023. In 2021, Dedering won in a time of 45.82, which was 1.43 seconds ahead of the field. This year, his margin of victory was .29 ahead of Nicolet sophomore Jack Sullivan. As a freshman in 2020, Dedering was 2nd (46.55)

Earlier in the meet, Sullivan won the 200 freestyle (1:39.41), defending his title from 2021 when he finished in 1:40.94 seconds as a freshman. In 2020, Sullivan broke Olympic gold medalist Eric Weber Gale’s 13-14 Schroeder YMCA team record in the 100 backstroke.

Adrian Bellido, a junior at Brookfield Academy was a double winner, touching 1st in the 100 butterfly in a state record time (49.22) and the 50 freestyle (20.85). The previous record was jointly held by Ryan O’Donnell of McFarland (49.52), who set the record in 2011. Truman teDuits of Edgewood matched the record in 2020. As a freshman in 2020, Bellido was 8th in the 50 freestyle (22.22) and 8th in the 100 butterfly (53.06).

Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights won the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.12), one-second ahead of the field. Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights was propelled by Matthew Loy’s anchor leg (20.80), which was the fastest split in the field. Loy was 4th in the individual 50 freestyle (21.42). Also swimming in the winning relay was Sam King (21.79), Ryan Godwin (22.35), and Evan Leece (22.18).

Taking 1st place on the 1-meter was Dylan Norby, a junior from Menomonie, who scored 382 points, which won the event by 4.20 points. In 2021 as a sophomore, Norby was 7th with 324.20 points.

All Event Winners:

1-Meter Diving: Dylan Norby, Menomonie, 382 points

200 Medley Relay: Edgewood (Senke, Conklin, VandenBrook, Leuthner), 1:33.52 (state record)

200 Freestyle: Jack Sullivan, Nicolet, 1:39.41

200 IM: Isaac Fleig, Cedarburg, 1:50.53

50 Freestyle: Adrian Bellido, Brookfield Academy, 20.85

100 Butterfly: Adrian Bellido, Brookfield Academy, 49.22 (state record)

100 Freestyle: Matt Dedering, Cedarburg, 45.49

500 Freestyle: Isaac Fleig, Cedarburg, 4:26.64 (state record)

200 Freestyle Relay: Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (King, Godwin, Leece, Loy), 1:27.12

100 Backstroke: Colin Senke, Edgewood, 50.12

100 Breaststroke: Finnley Conklin, Edgewood, 55.20

400 Freestyle Relay: Edgewood (Petersen, Senke, Leuthner, Conklin), 3:11.94