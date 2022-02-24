WATCH: 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Race Videos (Men’s)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Texas men came out swinging on night 1 of the Big 12 Championships. Even with the title all-but-sealed-up before the meet began, the defending champion Longhorn men were still fast on day 1, swimming the third-fastest 200 medley relay and third-fastest 800 free of the season so far.

No women’s race videos have been posted on YouTube yet, but the men’s videos are available below:

Race Videos – Men’s

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Texas – 1:22.24 TCU – 1:26.21 WVU – 1:26.47

Texas looked prime for a big swim after going 1:23.00 against SMU just a few weeks ago, even if most of this group shouldn’t be fully tapered yet.

Sure enough, the Longhorn men broke the meet record, and swam the #3 time in the nation this season, with a 1:22.24.

Freshman backstroker Anthony Grimm led off in 20.55, setting a new personal best for him. Caspar Corbeau split 22.96 on breast, Alvin Jiang clocked a 20.13 fly split, and Cameron Auchinachie anchored in 18.60. While they may not have broken the conference record (which just also happens to be the fastest-time ever), they were 0.32s faster than they were at NCAAs last year.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Texas – 6:08.76 TCU – 6:25.08 WVU – 6:36.01

The Texas men broke a longstanding meet record as they (relatively) cruised to a 6:08.76 win tonight. That moves the Longhorns from 5th to 3rd in the nation this season.

Drew Kibler led off in 1:32.20, Coby Carrozza split a strong 1:32.16 on the 2nd leg, freshman Luke Hobson went 1:33.22 on the third leg, and Carson Foster anchored in 1:31.18. All four men sewed up their NCAA invites back in December, so they should have plenty more in the tank next month at the NCAA Championships.