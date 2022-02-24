WATCH: 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Race Videos (Men’s)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
- Women’s Big 12 Record Book
- Men’s Big 12 Record Book
- 2021 Big 12 Champs Results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Streaming: Big 12 Now On ESPN+
The University of Texas men came out swinging on night 1 of the Big 12 Championships. Even with the title all-but-sealed-up before the meet began, the defending champion Longhorn men were still fast on day 1, swimming the third-fastest 200 medley relay and third-fastest 800 free of the season so far.
No women’s race videos have been posted on YouTube yet, but the men’s videos are available below:
Race Videos – Men’s
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 3:
- Texas – 1:22.24
- TCU – 1:26.21
- WVU – 1:26.47
Texas looked prime for a big swim after going 1:23.00 against SMU just a few weeks ago, even if most of this group shouldn’t be fully tapered yet.
Sure enough, the Longhorn men broke the meet record, and swam the #3 time in the nation this season, with a 1:22.24.
Freshman backstroker Anthony Grimm led off in 20.55, setting a new personal best for him. Caspar Corbeau split 22.96 on breast, Alvin Jiang clocked a 20.13 fly split, and Cameron Auchinachie anchored in 18.60. While they may not have broken the conference record (which just also happens to be the fastest-time ever), they were 0.32s faster than they were at NCAAs last year.
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Top 3:
- Texas – 6:08.76
- TCU – 6:25.08
- WVU – 6:36.01
The Texas men broke a longstanding meet record as they (relatively) cruised to a 6:08.76 win tonight. That moves the Longhorns from 5th to 3rd in the nation this season.
Drew Kibler led off in 1:32.20, Coby Carrozza split a strong 1:32.16 on the 2nd leg, freshman Luke Hobson went 1:33.22 on the third leg, and Carson Foster anchored in 1:31.18. All four men sewed up their NCAA invites back in December, so they should have plenty more in the tank next month at the NCAA Championships.
Not sure how many will see this, but what are people’s opinions on a Auchinachie/Corbeau/Grimm/Krueger 200 medley relay?