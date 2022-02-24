Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Announces Pre-selection Entry Lists for 2022 Division III Championships

2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
  • Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
  • Live Stream
  • Live Results
  • Pre-selection entries

After a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships will take place in Indianapolis on March 16-19, 2022. On Tuesday, the NCAA released the names of the swimmers who had swum “A” or “B” standards, but they have not yet announced the invited swimmers and divers who will compete at the 2022 national meet.

The NCAA will eventually extend invitations to 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) for the Division III championships. There will be a total of 260 men (including 24 divers) and 319 women (including 29 divers) selected. Divers will compete in regional selection meets on February 25-26 and the official swimming and diving psych sheets will be available on Monday, February 28.

Swimmers may be entered in a maximum of eight events, five relays and three individual events; however, they are only permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than three may be individual events.

Swimmers who are selected for at least one event may enter additional “optional entry” events. Relay-only swimmers may swim in a maximum of three “optional entry” individual events for which the swimmer has achieved a “B” time. However, each school is limited to a roster of 18 student-athletes.

2022 NCAA Division III Pre-selection Entry List

 

