NAG Relay Record-holder Samantha Armand Delivers Verbal Commitment to UNC

Samantha Armand, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Cary, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the 2023-24 school year.

“I chose UNC because of my recruiting trip. The atmosphere was amazing and everyone got along. I could tell that everyone enjoyed being together and watching one of their practices after they did a stadium run for 9/11 was awesome. Even after they ran the stadium they had a kick set and they had fun doing it together. It felt like a place I knew I would have fun and would definitely get better. And driving with the girls around the campus made everything so surreal and I felt like I belonged.”

Armand is a rising senior at Green Level High School, with whom she competed at the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championships, placing second in the 50 free (23.33) and 100 breast (1:02.37). In club swimming, she represents TAC Titans and was a member of the quartet that broke the National Age Group record in the 17-18 girls 400m medley relay at Cary Futures in July. Individually, she finished sixth in the 100 breast (1:11.67), tenth in the 200 breast (2:36.14), and 29th in the 200 IM (2:24.28). All three times were personal bests.

Armand had a big meet in March at Cary Sectionals. She won the 100 breast and placed third in the 200 breast; she also finaled in the 50 free (12th), 100 free (17th), 100 fly (25th), and 200 IM (17th). She left the meet with new PBs in the 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:00.61

200 breast – 2:14.39

50 free – 23.33

100 free – 51.45

200 IM – 2:03.21

Armand’s current best times would have made her the Tar Heels’ third-fastest 100 breaststroker last year and she would have earned a spot in the B-final of the event at 2022 ACC Championships, along with then-senior Lillian Higgs. She would have ranked fifth in the 200 breast and qualified for the C final at the conference meet.

She will join Ava Muzzy, Lucy Walker, Maren Conze, and Michaela Chokureva in the UNC class of 2027.

